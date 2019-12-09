Centurion Wealth Management Recognized on WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Wealth Management has been named a recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards, honoring the nation's fastest-growing advisors. The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

"The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is unlike any other recognition program," said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up — those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects, and key to building a sustainable business for the future. The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible testament to that success."

To qualify for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Awards Thrive list, applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and be free of regulatory actions. The full list was published on WealthManagement.com on Nov. 1 and featured in Wealth Management magazine.

Applications for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list were accepted from individuals, teams and companies of all types and sizes — including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps. So making the list in 2019 was a remarkable achievement.

"These past almost five years have been an incredibly exciting period of growth for us and it's wonderful to see our success recognized with a WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award. We attribute our growth to providing great value to clients and we thank them for our growing success," said Sterling Neblett, Founding Partner.

Centurion Wealth Management is a wealth management and planning services company offering clients the right opportunity to secure their financial futures. They offer investment, tax, estate, and cash flow analysis; retirement planning, risk management, and so on. They have a team of experts who are highly experienced, principled, committed to using innovative solutions and multiple strategies to build a dependable financial future for their clients.

The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is an annual program designed to celebrate America's fastest-growing advisors. Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program, which honors advisors and firms who have demonstrated remarkable revenue production over a three year period. WealthManagement.com, an Informal business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business — all from one site.

Spire Wealth Management is a Federally Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Securities offered through an affiliated company, Spire Securities, LLC, a Registered Broker/Dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

Erin Good

Phone: 571.765.2231

Email: egood@centurionwealth.com

