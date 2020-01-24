Centurion Wealth's Wendy Payne Named by Forbes as One of the Best Financial Advisors in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Payne of Centurion Wealth Management, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia, has received recognition for her comprehensive approach to financial planning and her dedicated work on behalf of her clients. The founding partner of Centurion Wealth Management has been named among Forbes' Best in State Wealth Advisors for 2020 according to a list recently released by Forbes.

The Forbes' ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Advisors that are considered must have a minimum of seven years' industry experience. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass industry best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of the 32,000 nominations received only 4,000 advisors were chosen.

"The unexpected moments are always sweeter. The Forbes recognition came as a total surprise! I feel incredibly honored and humbled. I am extremely grateful for my Centurion Wealth team who join me in going to great lengths and taking exceptional care of our clients." -Wendy Payne

Wendy takes genuine pleasure in simplifying the complicated financial industry and applying creative knowledge to each unique client situation. She specializes in working with newly independent women, specifically widows, divorcées and other women who suddenly find themselves solely responsible for making financial decisions for the first time.

Wendy is a Certified Estate Planner, CEP®, Certified Senior Advisor, CSA®, Wealth Management Advisor, and Life Stage Transition Specialist. Wendy currently holds her FINRA Series 7, Series 63, Series 65, Life and Health Insurance Licenses.

More information about the services offered by Wendy and the Centurion Wealth Management team can be found on their website.

About Centurion Wealth Management

Centurion Wealth Management is a financial and wealth management solutions provider in Northern Virginia. The company leads and guides their clients who are typically entrepreneurs, women and business executives through the complexities of the interrelated areas of wealth management including investments, taxes, cash flow generation, debt management, business succession, estate planning, charitable giving and risk management.

