CENTURY 21 Ace Realty Named CENTURY 21 Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award Winner

APPLETON, Wis., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Ace Realty today announced that it has been named this year's CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award winner. Broker/Owner Dawn Christensen and her daughter Brittany Voigt were honored at the CENTURY 21 One21® Experience held in Las Vegas, NV in March.

The Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award is one of the most coveted company awards in the

CENTURY 21 System and is presented annually to the company that demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism.

"It feels very surreal to be given such an honor, knowing how hard every office works and that the entire CENTURY 21 System is full of so many great offices and incredible agents," shared Christensen. "At CENTURY 21 Ace Realty, we're dedicated to showing each and every customer, and our fellow agents, how much we care about them. We truly are a family and are constantly striving to lift each other up, so it's great to be recognized for our strong team."

Christensen has been a real estate agent for almost 30 years and has grown her single office to be comprised of nearly 90 independent agents. CENTURY 21 Ace Realty also ranked in the top ten for Units closed and production in the entire CENTURY 21 System in 2018. The company specializes in residential real estate throughout Wisconsin.

"Dawn and her entire team at CENTURY 21 Ace Realty are a stellar example of what it means to embody the relentless spirit we strive for at Century 21 Real Estate," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "They've gone above and beyond to constantly improve and make sure every agent is as successful as they can be. To that end, we look forward to seeing their continued success in Wisconsin and beyond."

About CENTURY 21 Ace Realty

CENTURY 21 Ace Realty is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers in Wisconsin. The office is located at 303 South Bluemound Drive, Appleton, WI, 54914.

CENTURY 21 Ace Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,600 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.



Legal Disclaimer

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fullOney supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Lauren Nickl

MullenLowe for CENTURY 21 Ace Realty

617.226.9766

Lauren.Nickl@Mullenlowe.com

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Ace Realty

Related Links

https://www.century21.com

