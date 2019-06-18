CENTURY 21® Alliance Realty Launches Digital Ad Program With Adwerx™

DURHAM, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21® Alliance Realty has adopted the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to create ads for properties listed by the firm. CENTURY 21® Alliance Realty serves the Tampa Bay areas with 47 agents in two offices, Spring Hill and Brooksville. In addition, they have a kiosk in Brooksville. Adwerx is the real estate industry leader in developing customized digital ads that are generated and launched automatically when a property is for sale.

Qualified homes listed with CENTURY 21® Alliance Realty will receive an automated ad campaign that is generated through Adwerx Enterprise. These advertisements contain a listing photo, agent contact details, brokerage branding and a link to the listing. Ads are shown on popular websites, mobile apps, and social media. By combining these ads with traditional exposure, agents are able to maximize the visibility of each listing and reinforce their local brand.

"Arming our agents with the latest in advertising technology is essential for competing in today's marketplace," said Broker-Owner, Marilyn Pearson-Adams.

"Targeted digital marketing that launches automatically helps our agents stay focused on client care," said Julie Zook, Broker-Owner.

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program has seen widespread adoption in the U.S. and Canada, providing agents with localized ads that appear on the sites that clients and potential buyers visit daily. Agents using the program report a high level of client satisfaction and say that the program is a key advantage in helping them obtain new listings.

About CENTURY 21® Alliance Realty

At CENTURY 21® Alliance Realty we believe our customers deserve and shall receive the finest service ever offered by any real estate organization. We began 40 years ago with a proactive approach to providing top notch customer service and everyday conversation with our agents, support staff and management team. To learn more, visit https://c21alliancerealty.com/ .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

