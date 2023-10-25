Century 21 AllPoints Realty Unveils New Website

Enhanced Features Empower Agents and Consumers

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 AllPoints Realty , a leading name in the real estate industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, designed to elevate the real estate experience for agents and consumers alike. This website overhaul is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and providing top-quality service to its clients.

The revamped website introduces an array of cutting-edge features tailored to meet the needs of both agents and clients. These features are aimed at streamlining the real estate process, enhancing lead generation, and providing a user-friendly experience for those in search of their dream homes.

For Our Agents: Revolutionizing Lead Generation

Century 21 AllPoints recognizes the paramount importance of lead generation for its agents and the new website reflects an agent-centered focus.

Chat Lead Generation: The website's standout feature is Chat Lead Generation, a pioneering tool that actively engages potential clients. The leads are meticulously screened and refined to ensure quality, and once perfected, they are distributed to the agent base. This innovative approach to lead generation empowers agents with superior quality leads, setting them up for success.





Enhanced Lead Collection with Forms: To further support its agents, the website offers an increased number of forms designed to efficiently collect consumer information. By gathering more data, the company can seamlessly connect agents with clients actively seeking real estate services, ensuring precision in lead generation.





To further support its agents, the website offers an increased number of forms designed to efficiently collect consumer information. By gathering more data, the company can seamlessly connect agents with clients actively seeking real estate services, ensuring precision in lead generation. Neighborhood Newsletter Sign-Up: Building strong relationships with clients is a key component of the real estate industry. The website allows clients to subscribe to a neighborhood newsletter, offering local news and real estate updates. This feature serves as an invaluable tool for agents to stay engaged with clients and provide them with pertinent, current information.

For Consumers: A User-Friendly Experience

Century 21 AllPoints is equally dedicated to enhancing the experience for its clients. The website introduces several features aimed at simplifying the real estate journey:

Home Valuation Tool: The Home Valuation Tool is garnering significant attention for good reason. It allows clients to input property information and promptly receive an estimated value for their homes. This tool not only offers convenience but also enables the collection of lead information, providing insights into potential sellers and individuals seeking market information.





Enhanced Agent Bios: The website now offers enhanced agent bios, providing clients with comprehensive insights into the talented professionals at their service. These bios highlight agents' expertise, experience, and unique qualities, helping clients find the perfect match for their specific needs.





The website now offers enhanced agent bios, providing clients with comprehensive insights into the talented professionals at their service. These bios highlight agents' expertise, experience, and unique qualities, helping clients find the perfect match for their specific needs. User-Friendly Search: The redesigned website offers a cleaner and more intuitive user experience. Clients can effortlessly search for properties and fine-tune their search criteria to locate homes that align precisely with their requirements.

Century 21 AllPoints invites clients and agents to explore the new website at www.allpointshomes.com and experience an innovative journey through real estate. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional real estate services, and the website is a testament to that commitment.

About Century 21 AllPoints Realty: Century 21 AllPoints is a local, family-owned, and operated company that was founded in 1989 by Beverly Peterson. Today, it is owned and operated by siblings Ryan and Kelly Peterson, serving Connecticut and the Panhandle of Florida With the support of the Most Recognized, Most Respected Brand in Real Estate, the company boasts a significant presence in 84 countries and territories, with 11,500 offices and over 131,000 Independent Sales Professionals.

The firm is Connecticut's largest and most productive CENTURY 21 firm, achieving the #1 ranking since 2000. In Florida, CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican is a Top 10 company in the system. The company's culture sets it apart from the competition, emphasizing "People Above Everything" and providing unwavering support to its clients and agents at every step of their real estate journey.

CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty and CENTURY® Blue Marlin Pelican formed a strategic partnership in January 2023 that marked a major expansion for both family-owned, real estate brokerage powerhouses.

This partnership has allowed both companies to join forces and leverage each other's strengths in order to provide their agent base and clients with the best tools and service. CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty and CENTURY 21® Blue Marlin Pelican have committed to working together to achieve shared goals and create long-term value for their clients.

Media Contact: Patricia Ryan, VP of Operations, Century 21 AllPoints/Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican 800.525.7793 [email protected]

