CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican Receives '2100 Club Awards' For System-Best Transaction Growth

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), announced at its exclusive top broker business meeting and retreat that CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican has been honored with the 2019 CENTURY 21® "2100 Club Award" for best transaction growth earned in 2018 within the CENTURY 21® System. Michael Miedler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryon Ellington, Chief Operating Officer, and Cara Whitley, Chief Marketing Officer, presented the award to broker/owners of the full-service real estate brokerage firm, Jerry Sullivan and John Hughes (in absentia). Along with their team of 140+ relentless independent sales professionals, Sullivan and Hughes earned this prestigious award in record-time having only affiliated with the C21® brand in December 2015.

"Our affiliated agents are the rock-stars who truly deserve this award; they are ones who leverage the training, tools, technologies and brand marketing that we offer to deliver extraordinary experiences to their clients," explained Sullivan. "Both John and I knew that when we joined the C21® family that we were making the best decision possible for our company's long-term health and this recognition validates what we felt all along."

CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican specializes in residential, commercial, investment property, and long-term rentals throughout the Florida Panhandle with offices in Crestview, Destin, Fort Walton Beach/Okaloosa Island, Miramar Beach, Navarre, and two offices in Panama City Beach.

"The growth culture, positive mindset and service-oriented attitudes that both Jerry and John possess and bring every day to their family of agents and to the community at-large raise the bar high, and set the tone for success," added Miedler. "Both of them live our mission to defy mediocrity, and they are true ambassadors of what it means to be CENTURY 21 relentless."

The 2019 CENTURY 21® 2100 Club business meeting and retreat was held at The Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, SC from June 4-6.

About CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican

CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican is a full-service real estate brokerage firm that specializes in residential, commercial, investment property, and long-term rentals throughout the Florida Panhandle with offices in Crestview, Destin, Fort Walton Beach/Okaloosa Island, Miramar Beach, Navarre, and Panama City Beach (2).

CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,700 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.



© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican

732.841.4778

peter.mosca@century21.net

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican