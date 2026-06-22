CENTURY 21 BRAND EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH OPENING OF FIRST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OFFICE

Spanning 80 countries and territories, the CENTURY 21 brand brings its global leadership and trusted standard of service to the UAE's fast-growing real estate market

MADISON, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate1, announces the official launch of the CENTURY 21® brand in the United Arab Emirates. With its first Dubai office established as the regional headquarters for Middle East operations, the expansion brings the CENTURY 21 network to one of the world's fastest-growing markets, a reflection of its continued momentum as one of the most expansive real estate franchises across the globe.

Peter Matthews

The UAE operation is led by Peter Matthews, Group CEO of CENTURY 21 UAE and India, whose oversight spans the brand's growing presence across South Asia and the Middle East. The Dubai office, home to 30 affiliated agents and growing, is helmed by Alex Pearson, Managing Director, who brings deep on-the-ground experience in both the off-plan and secondary markets. Together, they lead a team built with a deliberate emphasis on broker expertise and client outcomes.

The UAE launch carries the imprint of CENTURY 21 Australasia, whose Chairman Charles Tarbey has been instrumental in expanding the brand's international footprint. Tarbey's track record of building one of the most successful CENTURY 21 regional networks in the world, sustained by a commitment to quality service, agent development, and innovation, has set a benchmark for how the brand enters and grows in new markets. That same standard is the foundation on which CENTURY 21 UAE is being built and one they will continue to leverage as they look ahead at future expansion into the India market.

The UAE presents a compelling long-term opportunity for the future of the CENTURY 21 brand. Dubai recorded significant transaction volume in early 20262, driven by continued foreign investment and a population that has grown from 2.65 million in 2016 to over four million today, with projections pointing to 5.8 million by 20333. While broader regional conditions have introduced new variables for investors, Dubai's underlying economic fundamentals, diversified buyer base, and structural demand drivers have sustained long-term confidence in the market. It is precisely in environments like this that the value of a globally recognized brand, a professional network of this scale, and a trusted standard of service become most apparent.

"The UAE government's focus on attracting leading global businesses has created a market with strong fundamentals and long-term visibility," Peter Matthews, Group CEO, CENTURY 21 UAE and India. "Establishing our regional headquarters here reflects both the scale of opportunity and the depth of demand we are seeing across our global network. We are bringing together the trusted power of the CENTURY 21 brand with deep local expertise, and that combination is built to deliver for clients on both sides of a transaction, wherever in the world they are."

For the buyers, sellers, and investors who have made Dubai one of the world's most active real estate markets, the CENTURY 21 brand offers something the market has long been ready for: a globally recognized name backed by a professional network of 11,000 offices, a standard of service built over more than 50 years, and the local expertise to navigate a market as dynamic and diverse as the UAE. Whether a first-time buyer in Abu Dhabi, a luxury investor in Dubai, or an international client making a cross-border move, CENTURY 21 UAE brings the tools, the trust, and the on-the-ground knowledge to guide every step of the transaction.

"The CENTURY 21 brand has always grown by going where the opportunity is real and where clients need a trusted partner to help them navigate it," shared Mike Miedler, President and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The UAE is exactly that kind of market. It draws buyers and investors from every corner of the world, and it deserves a level of professional service that matches its ambition. What Peter, Alex, and the agents affiliated with their offices are building in the UAE reflects everything this brand stands for: local expertise backed by a global network, and a genuine commitment to delivering for clients at every step of the transaction. That combination is what has made our brand a leader for more than 50 years, and it is what will define our presence in the Middle East for years to come."

1Study Source: 2025 Kantar Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17 - December 3, 2025.

2Dubai Land Department Q1 2026 Report, April 9, 2026, Dubai's real estate transactions surge 31% to reach AED 252 billion in Q1 2026

3Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, October 6, 2025 https://thenextdubai.com/dubai-2040-urban-master-plan/

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 124,000 plus CENTURY 21 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 80 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing that help them deliver extraordinary experiences for buyers and sellers. Century 21 Real Estate LLC. websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com, offer resources to help consumers navigate every stage of homeownership.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings, a global real estate services company.

© 2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®, and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

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Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

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201.913.1432

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC