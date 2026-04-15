CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE INDUCTS TWO NEW MEMBERS INTO CENTURY 21 DICK LOUGHLIN INTERNATIONAL HALL OF FAME

MADISON, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference in Las Vegas this week that Bob Clarkson of CENTURY 21 Connect Realty in Roswell, Georgia, and Jamie Bodiford of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company in Weatherford, Texas have been inducted into the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame.

Bob Clarkson, agent affiliated with CENTURY 21 Connect Realty, inducted into the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame. Jamie Bodiford, agent affiliated with CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, inducted into the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame.

The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame honors the most accomplished independent sales professionals in the CENTURY 21 System for sustained production excellence, leadership, and a long‑standing commitment to their communities. Inductees must be affiliated with the system for a minimum of 10 years and have achieved CENTURION®‑level production for at least eight years, including the current year.

Bob Clarkson – CENTURY 21 Connect Realty

A 10‑year member of the CENTURY 21 System, Bob Clarkson has consistently ranked among the brand's top producers. He has been the No. 1 agent at CENTURY 21 Connect Realty for 10 consecutive years and the No. 1 CENTURY 21 independent agent in Georgia for five consecutive years, earning repeated CENTURION® recognition.

In addition to his production success, Clarkson is deeply engaged in the Roswell, Georgia community, serving in leadership roles with organizations including Roswell NEXT, Roswell Rotary, Roswell Inc., and Be THE Voice. He is also known for mentoring fellow agents and leveraging tools and resources offered by the CENTURY 21 brand to elevate his business and those around him.

"While Bob's production speaks for itself, what truly sets him apart is his character," said Mike Prewett, president and CEO of CENTURY 21 Connect Realty. "He is a devoted husband and father, a mentor within our office, and a leader in our community. This recognition is well deserved."

Jamie Bodiford – CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

A CENTURY 21 System member for more than 20 years, Jamie Bodiford is widely respected for her professionalism, production excellence, and extraordinary community leadership. A consistent CENTURION producer, Bodiford has represented the CENTURY 21 brand with distinction while building lifelong relationships with clients and colleagues.

Her leadership extends far beyond real estate, with service on the Parker County Historic Preservation Commission, Weatherford ISD Board of Trustees, Weatherford City Council, and numerous civic and nonprofit organizations. Her advocacy has played a key role in historic preservation, economic development, and charitable initiatives throughout the Weatherford community.

"Jamie Bodiford is the epitome of professionalism," said Jim Fite, chief executive officer of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company. "She is a giver beyond measure, with an unmatched commitment to her community and her clients. This Hall of Fame recognition is truly earned."

"Bob and Jamie represent the very best of the CENTURY 21 network," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Their success has been built over many years by putting people first — serving their clients with care, leading by example, and giving back to the communities they call home. The Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame honors leaders whose influence extends far beyond production, and Bob and Jamie have built legacies defined by integrity, service, and a genuine commitment to helping others succeed. We are incredibly proud to recognize them with this prestigious honor."

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate, please visit Century21.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the nearly125,000 CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com, offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

© 2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®, and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC