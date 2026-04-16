CENTURY 21 Brand Unveils Next Chapter of "Joy of Home" with New Campaign Celebrating the Color--And Emotion--of Finding Home

MADISON, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC today announced the next evolution of its brand platform with the launch of "Joy of Home: Chapter 2," a national advertising campaign designed to refocus the real estate conversation on what matters most to consumers: the joy, meaning, and possibility that come with finding a place to call home.

The CENTURY 21® brand launched the “Joy of Home: Chapter 2” campaign, celebrating the moments that make a house feel like home.

The campaign debuted this week at the brand's annual One21® Experience global conference in Las Vegas, where agents and brokers affiliated with the CENTURY 21® brand were introduced to a new :30 television spot, "Color of Happiness," and a suite of customizable marketing assets that allows its system members to bring the campaign to life in their local markets. The launch coincides with the brand's second year as an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS), extending the campaign's reach to a fast-growing, next generation homebuyer audience.

At the heart of "Joy of Home: Chapter 2" is the CENTURY 21 brand's unmistakable "legacy gold", a color that has symbolized the brand for more than 50 years and now serves as a visual shorthand for the emotional milestones that define homeownership.

"Last year, we established joy as our emotional territory," said Tori Keichinger, Vice President, Head of Marketing, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This year, we're activating it in a more consumer-centric way. While working with our advertising agency and speaking with consumers, we learned that our gold yard sign posts were seen as iconic and so closely identified with our brand that the gold-colored post alone, even without our sign attached to it, prompted people to immediately associate the color with the CENTURY 21 brand. Our 'legacy gold' isn't just a brand color; it's a signal. It marks the beginning of the home buying or selling journey and represents the joy our agents help deliver every day. This campaign honors where we've been while showing up for today's consumer in a modern, meaningful way."

ABOUT THE "COLOR OF HAPPINESS" SPOT

Created by the CENTURY 21 brand's advertising agency of record, Siltanen & Partners, the :30 spot uses evocative imagery and narration to explore where gold appears in everyday life—from gardens and breakfast tables to nurseries, celebrations, and morning light. The story builds toward a simple truth: the joy of home is created through moments, and CENTURY 21 independent agents help make those moments possible.

The spot will run across an integrated media plan that includes digital, social, and streaming placements, with prominent visibility during MLS matches on Apple TV, beginning this season.

TURNING A NATIONAL CAMPAIGN INTO LOCAL CONNECTION

In tandem with the new advertising, the CENTURY 21 brand unveiled a refreshed suite of marketing tools designed to help its approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories activate "Joy of Home: Chapter 2" in their own communities. Assets include:

Revamped legacy gold yard signposts and panels

Customizable versions of the TV spot for local use

Social and digital graphics

Out-of-home and billboard templates

Together, the tools reinforce the brand's global story while empowering agents to express it in locally relevant ways.

BUILDING MOMENTUM THROUGH MLS—AND BEYOND

"Joy of Home: Chapter 2" builds on the momentum of the CENTURY 21 brand's multiyear partnership with MLS, which has already experienced an immediate impact. In its inaugural season, the CENTURY 21 brand saw an 11% increase in aided recall from the start to the finish of the 2025 season, outperforming the average increase in aided recall across all MLS partners in 2025.*

The alignment continues to prove strategic: according to Vision Insights Decoder, MLS fans are 1.7x more likely than the general population to be in the market to buy a home within the next six months*. Beginning in 2026, all MLS matches are available on Apple TV, significantly expanding the campaign's global reach. With the 2026 season underway, MLS will resume play July 16-17 during the closing week of its global tournament with six matchups airing across Apple TV and FOX.

With soccer's cultural relevance accelerating in the U.S., and its world championship tournament coming to North America in 2026, the CENTURY 21 brand is positioned at the intersection of sport, community, and home.

PROVEN IMPACT FROM YEAR ONE

The original Dedicated to the Joy of Home® campaign debuted in late 2024 with a bold presence in Times Square and quickly became one of the most globally unified brand marketing efforts in the CENTURY 21 brand's history. Activations spanned digital, social, and out-of-home across several of its global markets, with localized executions from the U.S. to Italy, Albania, Australia, South Africa, and beyond.

Earlier this year, TIME and Statista named Century 21 Real Estate one of the Most Iconic Companies in America and according to a 2025 consumer advertising study**:

More than 80% of consumers who saw the Joy of Home advertising said they were more likely to consider Century 21 Real Estate

who saw the Joy of Home advertising said they were more likely to consider Century 21 Real Estate The brand maintained its position as the most recognized name in real estate and the leader in brand awareness for the 27th consecutive year

and the for the Consumers increasingly described the CENTURY 21 brand as a contemporary, relevant brand, reinforcing the campaign's modern appeal

"The data confirmed what we were hearing from our network," Keichinger added. "Franchisees didn't just run the campaign—they made it their own. From billboards and community events to agent-led initiatives that celebrate service and connection, Joy of Home sparked real pride and participation. That enthusiasm is only growing in year two."

*SOURCE: Vision Insights Decoder, 2025. Jan-Dec 2025. Geography: USA; Fans included in the analysis are moderate to extremely avid fans defined as a respondent 13+ with 4-7 interest in the respective team, tournament, or league (7-point avidity scale) Change in impression, consideration, and recommendation are asked to fans aware of the partnership with MLS. Reflective of measured MLS brands tracked in Vision Insights Decoder brand health tracker.

**Study Source: 2025 Kantar Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17 - December 3, 2025.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 124,000plus CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing that help them deliver extraordinary experiences for buyers and sellers. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com, offer resources to help consumers navigate every stage of homeownership.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

© 2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®, and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC