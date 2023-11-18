CENTURY 21 Edge Enhances Focus on Central Florida through Sale of Pembroke Pines Office to CENTURY 21 Integra

The strategic sale of the Pembroke Pines office to CENTURY 21 Integra empowers CENTURY 21 Edge to redouble its efforts in defying mediocrity and delivering extraordinary experiences, ensuring unmatched support and growth for its Central Florida agents and customers.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move designed to optimize their respective market strengths, CENTURY 21 Edge has announced the sale of its Pembroke Pines office to CENTURY 21 Integra. This transaction marks a significant step for both companies, with CENTURY 21 Edge honing its focus on the Central Florida market and CENTURY 21 Integra expanding its presence in Florida.



Kevin Johnson, CEO/President of CENTURY 21 Edge, shared insights on the decision, "This sale is a forward-thinking move for CENTURY 21 Edge. It allows us to concentrate our energy and resources on enhancing the agent experience in our Central Florida operations. We're committed to delivering even more exceptional service and support to our customers in this region."



Jim D'Amico, founder of CENTURY 21 Integra | North East, commented on the acquisition, "The addition of the Pembroke Pines office to our portfolio is an exciting development. It broadens our reach in the Florida market and brings a team of seasoned professionals into our fold. We look forward to integrating their expertise and continuing the legacy of excellent service established by CENTURY 21 Edge."



For CENTURY 21 Edge, this move signifies a strategic refocusing on its core market, aiming to elevate the agent and customer experience in Central Florida. This sharpened focus will enable the company to leverage its deep local expertise and innovative marketing strategies to serve its customers more effectively.



CENTURY 21 Integra, with this acquisition, extends its operational footprint, reinforcing its commitment to offering comprehensive real estate services across a broad geographical area. Integrating the Pembroke Pines office is a key step in its growth and expansion strategy.



The transition process for the Pembroke Pines office to become a part of CENTURY 21 Integra has been meticulously planned to ensure a smooth and efficient integration, prioritizing agents' and customers' needs and interests.



