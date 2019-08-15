CENTURY 21 Frank Frye Real Estate Agent Wins "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated sales professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies deserving affiliated agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"Century 21 Real Estate is focused on elevating real estate from a functional and oftentimes stressful transaction to an extraordinary experience," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We are excited to celebrate those affiliated agents, who like Vanessa, make it their mission to embody a relentless mentality daily. Vanessa demonstrates a robust eagerness to do everything possible to fulfill the needs of each and every client."

Beneze is known for her gratitude and exceptional service amongst her clients. She embodies the philosophy, "there are no challenges, only opportunities," even after having her fair share of challenging career moments. Whether dealing with difficult buyers or flawed sales transactions, Beneze persevered by staying focused on her philosophy. Despite all the obstacles, she achieved her end goal, which was to make the client happy when the sale is done and beyond.

"I eat, breathe and live real estate," said Beneze. "It is so important to do more than what is expected because you are helping people achieve their dream of homeownership. Whether that's helping a family purchase their first home or helping a single mom find a space of her own for her family, it's always about understanding someone else's goal and helping them achieve that success!"

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Beneze the same level of extraordinary experience she delivers to her clients with an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, CA for the 2019 ESPY Awards.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Beneze and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

