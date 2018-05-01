CENTURY 21 JWC Florida Realty Acquires Cooperative Real Estate Group And Rebrands As CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with such a great office to better serve the homebuyers and sellers within our communities," said Joe. "With this growth in talent, we'll now be able to extend our services beyond our original market to reach even more people and families looking to find their next home."

Ray Anastas and Scott Kasten, co-owners of Cooperative Real Estate Group, will be joining CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty, along with their 54 top-producing agents. By joining forces to create CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty, the office will now be able to offer both residential and commercial real estate services to buyers, sellers and renters in Southeast Florida, including Pembroke Pines, Cooper City, Davie, Miramar, Hollywood, Weston, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach and their surrounding communities. The office will remain at its location on the corner of Taft Street and Douglas Road in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

"Joe and Peggy exemplify the importance of hard work and embody all that we represent at Century 21 Real Estate by constantly defying mediocrity," shared Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "After joining the System just over a year ago, it's great to see this team continue to grow and exceed expectations in Florida. We warmly welcome Ray, Scott and their entire team to the CENTURY 21 brand and look forward to all the great success we'll see with this new partnership."

About CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty

CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Southeast Florida. The office is located at the corner of Douglas Road and Taft Street in Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024.

CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 8,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals.

Media Contact:

Lauren Nickl

MullenLowe for CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty

617.226.9766

Lauren.Nickl@mullenlowe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-jwc-florida-realty-acquires-cooperative-real-estate-group-and-rebrands-as-century-21-keystone-realty-300640034.html

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty