CENTURY 21 New Millennium Announces Leadership Transition, Appoints Kim Harris Campbell as Chief Executive Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 New Millennium today announced a leadership transition designed to position the company for its next phase of growth. Kim Harris Campbell has been named the new chief executive officer of Century 21 New Millennium and its parent organization, NM Real Estate Services, effective immediately. Founder, co-owner and former chief executive officer Todd Hetherington has assumed the role of chairman and will serve alongside former co-owner and past president Mary Lynn Stone, and Tara Brown, chief executive officer of Peerage Realty Partners, on the newly created board.

Kim Harris Campbell has been named the new CEO for CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Working closely with brokerage president Jason Carrier, Harris Campbell will lead 23 offices and more than 1,000 agents and staff across Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, while strengthening the company's integrated services platform, including mortgage, title and insurance operations.

Kim Harris Campbell brings more than 20 years of experience scaling complex organizations across real estate, technology, nonprofit, and law. Most recently, she served as President of Compass Real Estate's Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, where she oversaw more than 8,000 agents and employees, managed a $1 billion P&L, and led over 20 acquisitions. She also played a key leadership role in Compass's 2021 IPO and led restructuring initiatives that generated more than $150 million in cost savings.

Previously, Harris Campbell was co-founder and chief executive officer of America Needs You (ANY), a national nonprofit focused on economic mobility for first-generation college students. She began her career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

"With people and culture at its core, CENTURY 21 New Millennium has built something special," said Harris Campbell. "I'm honored to carry forward what Todd, Mary Lynn, and the team have created, pairing exceptional agents, a strong culture, and a deep commitment to growth and innovation. Together, we will deliver the best real estate experience for our agents, employees, and clients."

After more than 35 years of building CENTURY 21 New Millennium and the broader NM Real Estate Services family of companies, supported by Peerage Realty Partners since 2021, Hetherington and Stone will remain actively involved through their board roles, providing strategic leadership and governance.

"CENTURY 21 New Millennium has always been more than a business to me. It is part of my DNA," said Hetherington. "I've been incredibly fortunate to build this company alongside exceptional agents and leaders. While my role is changing, my commitment to NM and its people is not. Serving as chairman allows me to stay actively involved and support Kim as she leads the company forward."

Tara Brown, chief executive officer of Peerage Realty Partners, praised Todd and Mary Lynn for their leadership - "We are incredibly grateful to Todd and Mary Lynn for their decades of leadership, innovation, and dedication to CENTURY 21 New Millennium. They inspired generations of employees and agents, shaping not only a successful business but a strong community built on trust and shared values." She added, "We are excited to welcome Kim Harris Campbell as the next chief executive officer of CENTURY 21 New Millennium and to the Peerage Realty Partners portfolio of dynamic leaders. Kim Harris Campbell's diverse industry experience combines a strong legal foundation and proven ability to scale organizations through M&A and drive full-service growth in senior leadership roles at Compass. She is the kind of leader who will build on CENTURY 21 New Millennium's strong foundation and lead the company to sustained growth and prosperity for decades to come."

About CENTURY 21 New Millennium

CENTURY 21 New Millennium is a full-service real estate brokerage with more than 1,000 agents and staff across 23 offices in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1994 and proudly backed by Peerage Realty Partners, the brokerage specializes in residential, luxury and commercial real estate and offers integrated mortgage, title, insurance and relocation services through its parent company, NM Real Estate Services.

New Millennium has been the top-producing CENTURY 21 brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic every year since 1999 and has been named the No. 1 CENTURY 21 franchise in the World five times. In 2025, the company was recognized as the No. 1 Top Workplace by both The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun in the large company category. Learn more at C21NM.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 130,000-plus independent CENTURY 21® sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They include century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, century21espanol.com.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

About Peerage Realty Partners

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, CENTURY 21 New Millennium, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty Partners' core service activities include real estate financing and transaction services. Peerage Realty Partners has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty Partners transacted about US $34.8 billion (C$47.7 billion) in sales in 2024 through its partner firms and in partnership with over 6,100 best-in-class sales representatives and employees with 206 offices in Canada and the United States.

To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty Partners consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

Legal Disclaimer

©2025 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact: Lane Errington

CENTURY 21 New Millennium

[email protected]

SOURCE CENTURY 21 New Millennium