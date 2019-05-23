CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties Acquires Two C21® Offices In Mason And Florence To Deliver Extraordinary Experiences To Home Buyers And Sellers In Southern Ohio & Northern Kentucky

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties today announced that it has acquired CENTURY 21 Stellar and that the 25+ affiliated agents in the existing offices in Mason (OH) and Florence (KY) will continue to operate under the CENTURY 21® brand and live by its mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences to its clients. CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties' co-owners Seth Young and Kevin Young, and outgoing CENTURY 21 Stellar Broker/Owner David Knock, agree that this change will benefit their current agents, prospective sales professionals and most importantly, home buyers and sellers in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

"While having a growth mindset is certainly important, it is the quality of the offices and the relentless team of sales professionals that we are adding to our family that make all the difference to me and everyone at CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties," said Young. "Our goal will be to provide a culture of extraordinary with the tools necessary to help our affiliated agents transform from a transactional approach to an experiential one, providing memorable moments along every step of the process with their real estate clients."

According to Knock, remaining with the CENTURY 21 brand coupled with the leadership team at CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties helped with his decision. "I've always led by creating a culture of independence, professionalism, and accountability. Seth and Kevin do the same, so the fit for my affiliated agents will be seamless," added Knock. "Merging with CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties, in addition to having the global recognition of the CENTURY 21 brand, will ensure my agents have everything they need to be successful."

CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers in Ohio and northern Kentucky. They have offices in Cleveland (31100 Pinetree Rd., #125,) Ohio and Mason (6011 Tylersville Road) Ohio, and at 7211 US-42, Florence, Kentucky.

CENTURY 21 Premiere Properties is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate , franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately

9,700 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 129,000 independent sales professionals.



