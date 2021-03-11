Century 21 Real Estate Announces '2100 Cup' And Hall Of Fame Award Winners For Best In Real Estate And Community Activism

MADISON, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today its '2100 Cup' and International Hall of Fame (IHOF) award winners for 2021. The annual honors celebrate the 'very best of the best' CENTURY 21® System companies and relentless sales professionals who go above and beyond for homebuying and selling clients as well as the communities in which they live and work. The award winners, selected from submissions received by an internal review team of professionals from CENTURY 21 headquarters, are set to be virtually recognized today during the C21® brand's Celebrate21, a month-long event featuring educational sessions, weekly keynoters and relationship-building exercises.

Introduced in 2000, the CENTURY 21 Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award recognizes the brand's top companies who earn the highest quality service ratings, go above and beyond and deliver 121% to clients and to their communities. The award is named in honor of C21 founder, Art Bartlett, who along with his partner Marsh Fisher, were industry trailblazers who first introduced the real estate franchise model to the industry. The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame award recognizes system members who demonstrate a commitment to going above and beyond, giving 121% and delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuying and selling clients, to the community and to the CENTURY 21 brand.

The 2100 Cup and IHOF award winners for 2021 are:

2100 Cup: CENTURY 21 Northland, Traverse City, Michigan

CENTURY 21 Northland earned this recognition thanks to several achievements over the past year including:

Leading in Quality Service Ratings with multiple office and individual recognitions

Eight consecutive years of increased listings-taken per year

Year-over-year increase in AGC and volume by 20% and sides by 6.6%

Affiliated agent count growth by 25%

Continued contributions to the community with participation in blood drives, highway clean ups, local holiday parades, Big Brother/Big Sister programs, and a range of social media programs and sponsorships

International Hall of Fame:

Lisa Myers, CENTURY 21 Champion Real Estate, Jacksonville, NC

Lisa Myers has earned induction into C21 International Hall of Fame thanks to achievements including:

Serving as a proud member of the CENTURY 21 ® System since 2007

System since 2007 Being named a two-time local REALTOR ® of the Year

of the Year Recognition as a RealTrends top agent

top agent Serving as a community activist whose volunteer work includes supporting the Knights of Columbus , Toys for Tots , Sandhills Children's Center , the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society , the Boys and Girls Club , the United Way , and The Salvation Army

, , , the , the , the , and Her own dedication, since the tender age of 8, to taking special care of her brother, Christopher who has Spina Bifida – and quickly earning the title, "best sister ever."

International Hall of Fame:

Rusty Lowe, CENTURY 21 Harvey Properties, Paris, TX

Rusty Lowe earned the IHOF recognition with numerous successes including:

Serving as a proud member of the CENTURY 21 System since 1998

Being recognized as a local REALTOR ® of the Year

of the Year Achieving a multi-year #1 producer as an Accredited Land Consultant

Serving as an unparalleled community activist who provides scholarships to kids, volunteers for the Boy Scouts of America and the Rotary Club and has raised significant dollars for the Paris Education Foundation and the Boy Scout Council

and the and has raised significant dollars for the and the Tapping into his passion as an avid outdoorsman to protect land conservation, game management and private property rights.

"There are no words that I can use to describe the impact these award winners have had on people's lives, their families and to the CENTURY 21 organization as a whole, except maybe, extraordinary," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "Everything that we do is aimed at helping our relentless sales professionals grow their businesses and achieve their greatest ambitions. It's inspiring to watch them take the resources our brand provides and leverage them to make such a huge impact in the communities they serve."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 145,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Phone: 973.407.5180

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://www.century21.com

