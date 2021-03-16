Century 21 Real Estate Announces Number One Company, Offices, Producers And Teams In The U.S. And The World

MADISON, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when Century 21 Real Estate LLC is celebrating 50 years as an innovative thought leader and the originator of the real estate franchise model, the CENTURY 21® brand today is proud to announce its "Number Ones" for 2020. In a "half a century of nothing halfway," these entrepreneurs and companies are relentless on behalf of their real estate clients and give 121% to helping homebuyers, sellers and investors reach their desired outcomes by delivering personalized experiences that make their client relationships and the overall process something to celebrate.

The award-winning CENTURY 21 company, offices, producers, and teams for 2020 are:

#1 Company by *AGC & Units (U.S. and World)

Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Madison, WI

#1 Office by AGC (U.S. and World)

George Morris, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, UT

#1 Office by Units (U.S. and World)

James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

#1 Producer by AGC (U.S. and World)

Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, FL

#1 Producer by Units (U.S.)

Edna Kimble, CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate, Tahlequah, OK

#1 Producer by Units (World)

Mark Li, CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty, Markham, Ontario, Canada

#1 Team by AGC (World)

Goodale Miller Team, CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by AGC (U.S.)

Tina Hare & Associates, CENTURY 21 Everest, Simi Valley, CA

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by Units (U.S.)

The Fermin Group, CENTURY 21 North East, North Andover, MA

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by AGC (U.S.)

The Marty Rodriguez Team, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez, Glendora, CA

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by Units (U.S. and World)

The Asa Cox Homes Team, CENTURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, OH

"Our family of relentless sales professionals won't settle, and these award winners exemplify our collective belief in constant evolution, innovation and improvement, because they know there is a better way," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "Together, as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary, we will look ahead to the next fifty and continue to challenge the tried and true methods of real estate as we surpass consumer expectations and drive to make the home buying and home selling process worthy of the exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experience it truly is."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact .

* AGC or Adjusted Gross Commission is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 145,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

