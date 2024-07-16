CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL GLOBAL GIVING INITIATIVE

CENTURY 21 Network Participates in Brand's International Week of Giving to Benefit Communities in Markets Across the Globe

MADISON, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC today announced the CENTURY 21® System's third annual fundraising effort in support of local communities served by the brand's global network of independent agents and brokers. In 2022 Century 21 Real Estate reimagined its brand anniversary date as the first-ever International Day of Giving dedicated to showcasing the community giving efforts of the CENTURY 21 Network members around the world. Based on its success, the initiative was expanded to a full week in 2023.

This year, companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 Brand around the globe will once again host philanthropic activities during the week of July 21-26 to support causes important to the agents and communities including homelessness, food insecurity, disaster relief, education, health, the environment and more.

"People often remark that, as a profession, real estate is local and focused on supporting homeownership which is true. But this expression also describes the CENTURY 21 Network's all-encompassing commitment to elevating the individual communities they serve," said Mike Miedler, President and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Brokers and agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21 Brand don't just serve their cities and towns, they live there, too, and work tirelessly to make them better places for everyone. Time and again we see our CENTURY 21 family step up to help their neighbors, friends and those underrepresented communities who are most in need."

In addition to local brokerage efforts, the CENTURY 21 Brand as well as many of its independent brokerages have supported the Easterseals charitable organization for more than four decades.

"For the CENTURY 21 Brand, support of the communities we serve is part of our DNA and our 45-year-long commitment to Easterseals is a true testament to that," said Greg Sexton, COO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC who was appointed to the Easterseals National Board of Directors in 2023. "I am so proud of the relentless efforts of the brokers and agents within the CENTURY 21 Network as they not only raise money but drive awareness for the important work of this remarkable organization. Over the last year, I have had the privilege of working more closely with Kendra Davenport and her extended leadership team to create synergies that elevate the organization's impact to more than 1.5 million people served by Easterseals each year."

In 2023 the CENTURY 21® System ra ised nearly $3.1 million for Easterseals, to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education and employment for people with disabilities, including veterans and senior citizens, bringing its lifetime fundraising total to $138.5 million.

"As our longest-serving legacy philanthropic partner, the CENTURY 21® brand and its network have been stalwart supporters of Easterseals since 1979," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. "Forty-five years later, we continue to be amazed by the extraordinary efforts of the local brokerages affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand across North America– from annual fundraising campaigns to the unique charity events they put together. With the brand's long-standing support, Easterseals is able to make great strides toward fulfilling its mission of enhancing quality of life and expanding local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities to the more than 1.5 million people it serves each year. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society."

Throughout the year, companies affiliated with the C21® brand host a variety of events to engage community members in support of Easterseals and other local charity organizations including:

In its ninth year, the CENTURY 21 Novus Reels for Seals is an annual fishing tournament held at Lake Wedowee in Alabama . This year was the event's best yet, pulling in $27,000 in support for Easterseals North Georgia. In fact, in recognition of the brokerage's commitment, the Easterseals affiliate dedicated the auditorium in its local facility to CENTURY 21 Novus.



The brokerage's fourth annual charity golf tournament in support of Homes Giving Hope, a non-profit organization providing independent living support for adults with unique abilities, raised $45,344 this year! The Affiliated Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private charity which was created to encourage generous agents and brokers affiliated with CENTURY 21 Affiliated to give back to local communities in a meaningful and coordinated manner.



Staring earlier this year, agents affiliated with CENTURY 21 Bryanston have hosted a monthly charity drive at the Hobart Grove Center benefitting multiple local philanthropic organizations including the Miracle Mission, whose main purpose and function is to provide a home for children in distress, and the SPCA Sandton, an organization committed to ending animal cruelty in South Africa.

The CENTURY 21 global network's events and volunteer efforts during the International Week of Giving will be highlighted via a #C21WithYou social media campaign across the brand's owned channels and those of its franchisees throughout the week of July 21 – 26, 2024. Those looking to support the CENTURY 21 Brand's mission of giving, can donate directly to the Easterseals organization at Easterseals.com/C21Giving .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 132,000 independent sales professionals in over 11,000 offices spanning 80 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com , century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial ,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol .

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and their families each year—from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, transportation services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com.

