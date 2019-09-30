Century 21 Real Estate Collaborates With Eva Longoria Foundation To Empower Latinas And Inspire Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs

"Century 21 Real Estate and the Eva Longoria Foundation both believe in the incredible power and potential of Latinas. We know that when we empower Latinas to succeed in school and business, we're building a better future for our country. Mentorship is the cornerstone of our partnership with Century 21 because everyone needs support and inspiration to reach their full potential," said actress, director and philanthropist Eva Longoria Bastón.

Together, the Eva Longoria Foundation and Century 21 Real Estate will match high school students with local real estate affiliated agents and brokers to serve as mentors. The program will provide Latina students with the opportunity to interact with ambitious Century 21 affiliated sales professionals, creating a college-going and career-focused culture that helps the students cultivate the skills to succeed both academically and professionally.

"Century 21 Real Estate believes in the importance of the growing Hispanic community not only as consumers but also within the team of relentless affiliated agents who are helping them achieve their goal of home ownership," says Michael Miedler. "We're excited to see this program evolve as we partner with the Eva Longoria Foundation to inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs to advance their educational and career goals with the support of our local network of affiliated brokers and agents."

The Eva Longoria Foundation mentorship program engages participants in a four-year curriculum, tailored to their high school grade level, to help them succeed in school, build confidence and prepare for college. In addition to building meaningful, long-term connections with professional women and their high-achieving peers, students participate in enriching extracurricular activities, including college visits and career exploration opportunities.

Since its inception in 2017, the Empowering Latinas program has offered an opportunity for more than 100 Hispanic women, in key markets across the country, to advance their educational and career goals with a global network of brokers and agents who share similar cultural foundations, including family, traditions and a relentless work ethic. In addition to the new collaboration, the CENTURY 21 brand will bring its campaign to women in the Los Angeles area who are interested in becoming real estate agents by providing 21 scholarships to offset the costs to obtain a real estate license in California. Subsequently, local CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers provide mentorships to the awardees and offer them the opportunity to hone their craft at various independently owned and operated offices.

"I wanted to be an entrepreneur and have it all: Success, my own house, love and family. I was a dentist assistant before I became a real estate agent with C21 and today, 20 years later, I have to say that it has been the best decision that I have ever made in my career", said Lulu Perez, an affiliated sales associate from CENTURY 21 Realty Masters in Montebello CA. "I'm thrilled to be able to take my own experiences with the real estate world and use it to inspire the next group of Latina entrepreneurs who are sure to achieve great things in their own careers."

For more information about the "Empowering Latinas Scholarship Program" visit: C21EmpoweringLatinas.com .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 131,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 10,000 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About the Eva Longoria Foundation

Recognizing that Latinas are a rapidly growing group that lives disproportionately in poverty, the Eva Longoria Foundation's mission is to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship. Areas of programmatic focus currently include parent engagement, mentorship, STEM education, scholarships, microloans and business training for Latinas. Visit the Eva Longoria Foundation online at www.EvaLongoriaFoundation.org. (@EvaLongoriaFoundation)

