CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE DEBUTS LANDMARK 'JOY OF HOME' GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

Nostalgic consumer campaign celebrates the power of human connection and optimism in today's real estate market

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) and a global industry leader, today unveiled its new global campaign, The Joy of Home. The multi-faceted media campaign - which will span social and digital media, in addition to two iconic Times Square billboards - leans into a more humanized message that celebrates what today's home buyers are prioritizing: community, connection, and a deeper sense of joy.

Century 21 Real Estate launches new campaign celebrating human connection and the joy of homeownership

As the housing market continues to evolve and adapt to a changing economy, The Joy of Home reminds consumers that homeownership is about more than just a financial investment—it's about establishing connections, building community, and the unique shared moments that transform a house into a home. In fact, a recent study commissioned by Century 21 Real Estate reveals that homebuyers remain optimistic despite an uncertain market, with 56% expressing excitement about their new homes and 65% of recent buyers feeling a stronger connection to their community after moving. 1

"The journey of homeownership is a deeply emotional experience, and the spirit of this campaign reflects that," said Tori Keichinger, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The heartwarming creative blends nostalgia with fresh, modern imagery that connects the brand's past and present, while showcasing its enduring commitment to delivering the joy of home."

The overall theme focuses on "Moments of the Century," honoring the joyous moments, whether big or small, that evoke a feeling of home and invites consumers to share their own personal moments via social media using #JoyOfHome.

Whether it's welcoming a new pet, hosting a family gathering, or simply savoring a few quiet moments with loved ones, "Moments of the Century" captures the essence of what it means to truly be at home. The campaign makes its debut on November 25 across social media and digital platforms, as well as two iconic billboards in Times Square, featuring a striking corner window display that symbolizes the warmth, comfort, and happiness of finding a place to call home. It will also include various commercials, including a 60-second brand manifesto ad set to the track "Keep it Up" by Good Neighbours. The campaign will continue across these channels, activating on broadcast and streaming throughout 2025.

"The CENTURY 21® brand has always been about more than just real estate. Consumers trust CENTURY 21 independent agents to guide them in making what is not just one of the largest investments in their lives, but the joyous realization of their homeownership dreams," said Mike Miedler, President & CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We understand that there may be challenges along that road, especially in today's market, but what lies at the heart of their journey is creating a future for their families. Debuting this campaign in Times Square during the holiday season perfectly captures this sentiment and serves as an invitation for everyone to reflect on the pride, warmth, and connection that comes with owning a home."

As the most respected in the industry and the most recognized name in real estate2, the CENTURY 21 brand has spent more than five decades building a reputation of top-quality customer service as its network of sales professionals guide clients along their personal real estate journey. Instantly recognized by its memorable gold branding, the CENTURY 21 brand is beloved by consumers with appearances of its iconic gold agent jackets throughout pop culture, from Hollywood hits to top television series. These cultural touchpoints reflect the brand's deep connection with consumers, and this new campaign builds on that legacy, reinforcing the CENTURY 21 brand's ongoing commitment to excellence.

For more information about The Joy of Home campaign, please visit https://www.century21.com/real-estate-blog/joyofhome. For more information about the CENTURY 21 brand, visit www.century21.com.

1Study Source: 2024 Homebuyer Insights Study. The survey results are based on a starting sample of a nationally representative group of n=6,020 U.S. adults ages 18-64. After screening, a total of n= 1,041 recent (purchased a new primary residence in the past two years) or intending (intend to purchase a primary residence in the next twelve months) homebuyers completed the survey (n=500 and n=541, respectively), with samples among Hispanic (n=270), Gen Z (n=279), and Millennial (n=390). The study was conducted by Ipsos, a leading global market research organization, from July 17th, 2024, to July 24th, 2024.

2 Study Source: 2023 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17 - December 1, 2023.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC:

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the nearly 130,000 independent CENTURY 21® sales professionals in approximately 11,100 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. As the most respected in the industry2, the CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They include century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and espanol.century21.com.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

© 2024 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

[email protected]

201.913.1432

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC