Century 21 Real Estate Honors Anne Green With The "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using a third-party customer ratings and testimonials service, the brand identifies deserving agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"Anne is an absolute standout System member who is dedicated to providing her clients with the highest quality service possible," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Her ability to go above and beyond and deliver unmatched experiences has created a lasting impression with so many in her market. We're thrilled to recognize her hard work."

Having a spouse in the military, Green frequently moved around and became very familiar with the real estate industry as she was searching for homes for her own family. With this background knowledge, she developed a keen understanding and intuition of the variety of needs that different families have. According to her clients, beyond being a great realtor, she is a great person and they wouldn't have been able to find their dream homes without her hard work.



"I'm thrilled to be recognized for my accomplishments in the industry, and would not be here without the support of my colleagues," said Green. "I look forward to working with clients old and new, exceeding their expectations as much as possible so they always walk away with a positive experience."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Green the same level of extraordinary experience she delivers to her clients with an all-expense paid trip to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships and VIP experience throughout New York City.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Green and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

