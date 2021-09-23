Century 21 Real Estate Honors Canal Winchester's Nikki Dinardo With "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards was established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated real estate professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results - they also focus on creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

A nearly 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, DiNardo began her profession selling new builds in the Columbus, Ohio area. Since moving over to the residential real estate side, she has truly built a passion for working alongside her home buying and selling clients. While she has met many agents who simply see the potential monetary earnings of the job, Nikki makes it her job to build that personal connection with her clients and do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals – even if it means showing one client fifty houses before they find the perfect one.

"When I think about my career as a REALTOR®, I don't look at it as just going out and selling a house to someone," says DiNardo. "I'm right there with them, with their kids, their family, truly getting to know them. I genuinely care and am willing to put their happiness above my own if it means that client knows they are taken care of. Receiving this award means so much to me because the word 'relentless' is a permanent part of my vocabulary, it's what I do every day to go above and beyond."

The testimonial that won her this recognition truly captures Nikki's commitment to her clients. Following a call from a fellow C21® affiliated in Texas, she jumped into action on a unique request that she knew she couldn't turn down. The Ohio-based seller was gravely ill and was looking to move back to Texas to be closer to friends and family and needed to list her property immediately. Nikki met with her within a few days and told her just to pack up what she needed to take back on the plane and she would take care of the rest. Enlisting her own family members to help clean out the house, donate items to Goodwill, sell valuable items at a consignment shop and ship fifteen to twenty large boxes to Texas, Nikki made sure that the seller didn't have to worry about a thing. She even helped sell a car that had to be left behind! While the seller fully expected to take a loss on the quick sale, DiNardo was able to sell the house for more than they had paid for it a year earlier. While the seller has since passed, her family couldn't be more appreciative of the care and relentless effort Nikki put into helping them get through what could have been a much more challenging experience.

"The best real estate agents are the ones who are able to focus on the human aspect of this business – for them, each client is an individual and not just a transaction," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "That's why this award is so important – it goes beyond the sales numbers and performance goals and shines a spotlight on the agents such as Nikki who are going above and beyond to create an experience that truly makes an impact on the lives of their home buying and selling clients. It's thanks to their relentless drive and hard work that the CENTURY 21® Brand has been able to deliver consistently high-quality levels of service for the last 50 years and will continue to do so for the next 50 and beyond."

Learn more about what drives Nikki and her approach to extraordinary client service at Century21.com/relentless-agents/award-recipients/nikki-dinardo. You can also view testimonials showcasing Nikki's extraordinary client service at Realsatisfied.com/Team-Core.

For additional details on the CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award program and the rest of 2021's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

