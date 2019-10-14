Century 21 Real Estate Honors Isaac Mendez With The "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using a third-party customer ratings and testimonials service, the brand identifies deserving agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"The work of our relentless affiliated agents like Isaac never ceases to amaze me. Not only do they create memorable experiences for their clients, but they also help to elevate our entire System," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Isaac demonstrates an eagerness to do everything possible to fulfill the needs of his clients and is continuously praised for his integrity and his thoughtfulness throughout the entire homebuying/selling process."

With a background in hospitality and a passion for helping people, Isaac is on a mission to ensure that each client expectations are exceeded. To Isaac, real estate is all about building relationships and treating everyone like family. From driving around from town to town with clients to ensuring that homebuyers have everything they need even beyond the closing, Isaac personifies the mission of the CENTURY 21 brand.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be given this award," said Mendez. "I never take for granted the important role I play in my clients' lives. Buying or selling a house is one of the biggest decisions they'll make in their lives. To be able to help them make the journey as seamless as possible for themselves and their families truly brings me joy!"

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Mendez the same level of extraordinary experience he delivers to his clients with an all-expenses paid trip to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships and VIP experience throughout New York City.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Isaac Mendez century21.com/relentlessagents/.

