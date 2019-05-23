Century 21 Real Estate Honors Jacob Brown With The "Relentless Agent Award"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Jacob Brown of CENTURY 21 Best of The Best has been selected as one of five winners to represent the most relentless agents in the CENTURY 21® System in Q1 of 2019.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent is more than just sales results, instead looking to third-party customer ratings and testimonials that demonstrate agents' willingness to go above and beyond for their clients. "The 'Relentless Agent Award' celebrates real estate professionals who embody our brand's mission to deliver extraordinary experiences," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Jacob's clients express how he becomes almost like a family member during the homebuying process, which speaks volumes to his desire to ensure his clients are happy and receiving the highest quality of service. We are extremely lucky to have Jacob as a member of our System."

With only three years' experience as a licensed REALTOR®, Brown was named top producer for CENTURY 21 Best of The Best in 2017 and 2018. Brown specializes in relocation, buying and selling, and marketing properties in Corpus Christi's dynamic real estate market. Following a bad experience with a previous real estate agent, one client recognized Brown for renewing his faith in the agent-client relationship. Brown had become a trusted advisor weeks before the buying process began and made himself available at a moment's notice when needed – even if that meant stepping in to help when a buyer's mother's car broke down near a showing.

"I am honored to be recognized as a 'Relentless Agent' by Century 21 Real Estate," said Brown. "My passion for helping families transition through the process of moving has helped me build lasting relationships with my clients. I am very much looking forward to continuing my journey as a real estate professional with a brand that truly values its affiliated agents."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show him the same level of extraordinary experience Brown delivers to his clients with an all-expense paid trip to Minneapolis, MN to watch the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Final Four.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Brown and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 129,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,700 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

