Century 21 Real Estate Honors Janet Paula With The "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using a third-party customer ratings and testimonials service, the brand identifies deserving agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"Janet's ability to foster deep personal relationships with each and every one of her clients is one of her most winning qualities," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "She is an embodiment of everything the CENTURY 21 brand stands for and I am truly inspired by her drive and motivation to be relentless."

Janet's passionate attitude towards real estate offers uniquely driven services to her customers. Recently, while working with a buyer who has a special needs child, Janet formed a close relationship with the family based on her own experience with an autistic child and was able to customize their home buying experience to address the family's specific needs. This particular buyer shared that no one had ever connected with their child on such a personal level, a true testament to Janet's desire to help and go above and beyond.





"This award is a big accomplishment and holds a lot of meaning for me," said Janet. "My colleagues know I'll do anything to help them, and this recognition encourages me to keep pushing. I'm excited to continue serving my clients and forming meaningful life-long relationships."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Janet the same level of extraordinary experience she delivers to her clients with an all-expense paid trip to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships and VIP experience throughout New York City.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Janet and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

