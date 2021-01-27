Century 21 Real Estate Honors Laura Ennis With "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated real estate professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results - they also focus on creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"Over the past year, we've seen more than ever, how the value of a great real estate agent is critical to a consumer's journey," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Laura's uncompromising commitment to serving her clients is what helped her achieve this honor. Whether stepping in and painting a fence in the middle of summer so that her first responder clients could focus on helping others or working side by side with the same client to close 20 home purchases and sales over 20 years, Ennis is the definition of delivering the extraordinary. We value her work ethic and can't wait to see what she'll do next."

A real estate professional for the past 25 years, Ennis has built her career on creating meaningful connections with her clients. Her commitment to delivering excellence and ability to put the client's needs first has allowed her to serve as an agent for not just one but multiple generations within families. On top of that, Ennis' empathy extends far beyond real estate as evidenced by her dedication to giving back to her community. A member of her local Elks club, Laura dedicates her off time to running fundraisers and community events as well as supporting Kyla's Krusaders, a local charity that provides support for families of those being treated at the Hartford Children's Hospital Oncology Unit.

"I am honored to be named a Relentless Agent Award winner, but even more so to have helped so many of my clients achieve their dream of homeownership," said Ennis. "Truth is, I have my mentor, George Colli Jr., to thank for being the real estate professional I am today. He pushed me to think out of the box, to be a real problem solver and inspired me to go above and beyond for my clients. There is nothing better than watching a family I've helped get the keys to their forever home. It takes commitment, determination and caring to be successful in this industry. Do what you love and love what you do."

Learn more about what drives Laura and how she's tackling today's real estate market at century21.com/real-estate-blog/attention-to-every-detail/. For additional details on the Relentless Agent Awards program and to meet the rest of 2020's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentless-agents/.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 146,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Erin Siegel

Senior Director, Public Relations & Executive Communications

M: 201.913.1432

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Related Links

www.realogy.com

