Century 21 Real Estate Honors Petaluma's Christine Jones With The "Relentless Agent Award"

PETALUMA, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Christine Jones of CENTURY 21 Bundesen has been selected as one of five winners to represent the most relentless affiliated agents in the CENTURY 21® System in the first quarter of 2019. This select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. Agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go beyond the standard call of duty.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent is more than just sales results, instead looking to third-party customer ratings and testimonials that demonstrate agents' willingness to go above and beyond for their clients.

"In this industry, our job is to help clients make one of the most important decisions of their lives," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "It's more than just providing the necessary information and tools – we are their advocates, confidants and advisors. Christine's clients continuously praise her knowledge, ability to hold their hands throughout the process, and honesty about changes in their market and property value."

Jones serves the North Bay Area of California specializing in residential real estate. With more than 21 years of experience, Christine is passionate about working with people and prides herself on being adaptable in a fast-moving industry. "The extra mile of help you may need, and I needed a lot, isn't extra for her," stated one satisfied client. "Christine goes way past the bounds of simple duty to take care of her client."

"It's a wonderful feeling to be acknowledged for my services to the community," said Jones. "Real estate agents are servants to the people, and my goal is to help make sure my clients make the best decision for themselves and their families. I'm proud to be affiliated with a company that values agents who strive to give their clients the very best."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show her the same level of extraordinary experience Jones delivers to her clients with an all-expense paid trip to Minneapolis, MN to watch the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Final Four.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Jones and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

