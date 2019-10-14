Century 21 Real Estate Honors Roslyn Gauntt With The "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using a third-party customer ratings and testimonials service, the brand identifies deserving agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"CENTURY 21 affiliated agents like Roslyn embody our brand mission every single day in every client interaction," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Gauntt's clients praise her consistently for her enthusiasm, willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, and her overall ability to make the homebuying and selling journey an enjoyable experience."

Roslyn eats, sleeps and breathes real estate. Her drive to find new ways to deliver on her clients' needs is her motivation. Her goal is to continue a career in real estate for as long as possible and continue to evolve the relationships she's built – some extending beyond 10 years. She believes that being a real estate agent is not just a job, but rather a way of life. Roslyn's goal is to help as many people as she can by being completely dedicated to her craft.

"I like to think of myself as the energizer bunny," said Roslyn. "I keep moving and pushing myself to deliver the extraordinary, in a field I really enjoy because, I want to see my clients happy. This is definitely something I want to continue to do for as long as possible and I thank Century 21 Real Estate for giving me the opportunity to do so."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Gauntt the same level of extraordinary experience she delivers to her clients with an all-expenses paid trip to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships and VIP experience throughout New York City.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Roslyn Gauntt and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

