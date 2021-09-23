Century 21 Real Estate Honors West Hartford's Wendy Chmielewski-Giordani With "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award was established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated real estate professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results - they also focus on creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

A seven-year veteran of the industry, Wendy was born with real estate in her blood. Growing up, her father remodeled homes and she herself now has a home remodeling business on the side. This first-hand experience has become an added bonus for clients, particularly when they need a service or guidance on how they can make their home a better fit. It's that understanding of what her clients need – even beyond the purchase or sale – that has made her such a trusted partner to clients.

"You'd think she'd disappear after closing?! NO!" noted one recent homebuying client. "She's still here assisting with picking paint colors, assisting with questions we have like ‚who closes the pool? Do we need a contractor for this? How often do you clean the fireplace? Wendy is still in constant communication with us even after closing and I think that sets her apart from the rest. She made us feel like we had a true ally."

"I'm honored to be recognized for a job that I love. Being a good agent takes a lot of work, but if you're willing to put in the effort it can be so rewarding," said Wendy. "For me this is a relationship-first business. Beyond the satisfaction I get in helping someone find their dream home, it's knowing that they can come to me for whatever they need, and I'll be there to help. That's what makes the real difference."

"To truly be relentless means giving 121% effort 121% of the time for every client," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Wendy's dedication and commitment to delivering excellence for her clients is what made her standout and why we are so proud to honor her with this award. It's agents like Wendy who are helping the CENTURY 21® Brand transform the real estate industry from one focused on transactions to one of extraordinary, personalized experiences"

