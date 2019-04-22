Century 21 Real Estate Names Bryon Ellington as Chief Operating Officer

"At Century 21 Real Estate, our goal is to provide an extraordinary real estate experience and that can only be accomplished with the right team in place," says Miedler. "We are pleased to have Bryon join our leadership roster. He brings with him a passion for our industry, a track record of enhancing the ways in which we serve our network and values growth through learning."

Ellington previously served as senior vice president of the Learning Center of Excellence, Realogy's integrated learning institute for its leading real estate franchise brands and NRT, its company-owned brokerage business. Under his stewardship, he helped deliver company-wide success with the re-launch of C21 University®, built a result-driving agent curriculum through courses such as X-CellerateSM and Go List and built a growth-focused leadership curriculum through programs like Recruit21SM and Retain21.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and join the team of relentless individuals determined to elevate the real estate game," says Ellington. "It's an exciting time for the CENTURY 21 brand as we set out to shift the mindset of the real estate space from a formal transaction in the buyer's or seller's life to truly memorable experience. I look forward to delivering that to not only our buyers and sellers, but to our network of talented brokers and agents as well."

Ellington brings a robust background in education and technology. He spent nearly 15 years at Keller Williams where he led the national brand's award-winning learning efforts, served as chief operating officer for its international master franchising efforts and developed that company's products, services, and technologies as the company's chief products officer. Ellington received his bachelor's degree and teaching certificate in secondary education from the University of Texas, and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the Acton School of Business in Austin.

