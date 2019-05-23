Century 21 Real Estate Reveals New Roster Of "Relentless Agent Award" Winners

MADISON, N.J., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Selected from across the franchise's national System of 52,000 independent sales professionals, the five winners are honored based on their continued ability to deliver an extraordinary real estate experience to their clients.

The iconic brand is pleased to announce the newest "Relentless Agent Award" honorees:

Established in 2018, winners receive this award based on third-party customer ratings and testimonials that demonstrate agents' willingness to go above and beyond for their clients. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent is more than just sales results. From serving as an out-of-town seller's representative with local vendors to guiding buyers through the high stress scenario of dealing with the financials to even stepping in to deal with police during a for sale property break-in, each of these agents went the extra mile to redefine the agent-client relationship.

"It never ceases to amaze me how many relentless real estate professionals we have in the CENTURY 21® System," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "It's a pleasure to honor five new outstanding agents for their services to their communities, unyielding ability to go beyond the expected role of a REALTOR® and deliver exceptional real estate service."

To show the recent "Relentless Agent Award" winners the same level of extraordinary experience they deliver to their clients, Century 21 Real Estate honored the recipients with an all-expense paid trip to Minneapolis, MN to attend the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Final Four.

The honorees also received beautiful trophies that were designed to embody the relentless, never-stop attitude of CENTURY 21 agents. Inspired by Da Vinci's design of a perpetual motion machine, the trophy reinforces the brand's mission and relentless mindset.

Century 21 Real Estate plans to continue the program to honor professionals for their passion to deliver great service and elevate their business to the next level. To learn more about the awards program and this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

