Century 21 Redwood Realty Agent Wins "Relentless Agent Award" For Consistently Delivering Extraordinary Experiences

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Greg W. Hudgins of CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty has been selected as one of five winners to represent the most relentless agents in the CENTURY 21® System in Q1 of 2019. The select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. Agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go beyond the standard call of duty.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent is more than just sales results, instead looking to third-party customer ratings and testimonials that demonstrate agents' willingness to go above and beyond for their clients.

"The 'Relentless Agent Award' brings to life our identity as a brand, the innovative services we develop for our system members and the extraordinary experiences they deliver to homebuyers and sellers," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Greg has received exceedingly high praise from his clients for his sage advice and valuable background in design. He demonstrates a robust eagerness to do everything possible to fulfill the needs of each and every client."

Hudgins has been active in the real estate business for the past six years and specializes in helping sellers renovate their homes to sell quickly and over asking price. Prior to becoming a REALTOR®, he worked for more than 20 years as an architect and design specialist, a talent that has made him an invaluable resource for his clients who truly appreciate having his unique eye for design. One client who was looking to sell her home of 37 years and move into a 55+ community, shared how Greg invested almost a year of his time assisting with everything from construction to redesign to even hauling truckloads of goods out of the home in preparation to sell, making "an arduous undertaking a fun process".

"I'm honored to be described as 'relentless' by the CENTURY 21 community," said Hudgins. "My clients' needs always come first, and I strive to offer the absolute highest quality service possible. I credit Century 21 Real Estate for providing its affiliated agents with the best tools available. Without the brand's support and consistent encouragement, it would be impossible to offer the quality of service we do."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show him the same level of extraordinary experience he delivers to his clients with an all-expense paid trip to Minneapolis, MN to watch the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Final Four.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Hudgins and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 129,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,700 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Dana Hershman

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

617.226.9191

Dana.Hershman@mullenlowe.com

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Related Links

https://www.century21.com

