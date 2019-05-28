CENTURY 21 Scheetz First-to-Market in Indiana to Offer Affordable Healthcare to its Relentless Sales Professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Scheetz announced today that it is offering affordable healthcare plans to help its 350+ relentless sales professionals. A leader in delivering extraordinary experiences to residential and commercial clients throughout the state, the real estate brokerage is the first-to-market in Indiana to offer care options to its affiliated agents and their families. The program is a way for this industry-leading company to improve the cost and availability of health insurance and serve as a market differentiator in retaining and recruiting sales professionals and independent contractors from across all industries.

"Like our agents out in the field who deliver the extraordinary every day, this is our way of doing the same to help them be their best professionally and personally," said Jason O'Neil, President. "Healthcare is a primary concern for all Americans, and this option will help alleviate a major concern for our family of agents."

The CENTURY 21 Scheetz healthcare plan is built specifically for REALTORS® and their families. The plan includes: 1) 24/7/365 care, 2) Reduced healthcare costs, by up to 50%, 3) Patient advocacy, 4) Physician visits, and 5) TruScript prescription plan.

"We're hopeful millennial sales professionals looking for an employment change will consider real estate," O'Neil stated, "and work with a company that is always improving, forward thinking and has their agents and their family's best interests at heart."

About CENTURY 21 Scheetz:

CENTURY 21 Scheetz is a top ten respected leader in the CENTURY 21® System, the national relocation community, and within the State of Indiana. Founded in 1976, CENTURY 21 Scheetz is the number one CENTURY 21 Company in the Indiana/Ohio region, with nine offices in the Indianapolis and Bloomington regions. Owners Mick Scheetz and Tracy Hutton operate their company with a corporate mindset and a customer-centric and family-friendly focus, building the company on a strong foundation of giving back to the community in which they serve. Additional information is available at c21scheetz.com.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

