CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. Agent Wins "Relentless Agent Award" For Consistently Delivering Extraordinary Experiences

CHICO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry. John Wallace of CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. has been selected as one of five winners to represent the most relentless agents in the CENTURY 21® System in Q1 2019.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent is more than just sales results, instead looking to third-party customer ratings and testimonials that demonstrate agents' willingness to go above and beyond for their clients.

"CENTURY 21 affiliated agents are the brand's mission personified," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This is especially true when it comes to John Wallace, who has proven to buyers and sellers countless times that they can trust and depend on him. From working with out-of-town clients who need boots on the ground, to aiding senior citizen clients in the process of selling their long-time home, John is truly a relentless partner to his clients."

With more than 30 years of real estate experience, John continues to uphold the relentless mindset by displaying his determination and honesty with every client. Even when disaster strikes, like the California fires in 2018, John was onsite to serve his clients and look after their listings. In one instance, he called a client to inform them that their house was still standing after the blaze was encroaching on the property and then followed up with helpful suggestions and contractor recommendations for the necessary repairs.

"The role of a REALTOR® comes with extraordinary responsibility to look after each and every client's best interests," said Wallace. "They deserve constant respect and attention, as you lead them through the most important purchase of their lifetime. I'm honored to receive this award from a brand that values the role of agents as much as I do."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show him the same level of extraordinary experience Wallace delivers to his clients with an all-expense paid trip to Minneapolis, MN to watch the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Final Four.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Wallace and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

