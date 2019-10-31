Century 21 Stores Brings Designer Brands At Amazing Prices To Herald Square

ALL WRAPPED UP IN RED Heads will turn this holiday when the Century 21 Herald Square Holiday Pop-Up makes its colorful debut. An all-red facade will envelop the pop-up in Century 21's signature color, spreading good cheer across the iconic Midtown Manhattan shopping mecca. But the magic doesn't stop there. The entire first floor of the Century 21 Herald Square Holiday Pop-Up will be saturated in red - from the walls and the rugs to the mannequins - making for an Insta-worthy, festively fashionable must-stop, must-shop for New Yorkers and holiday visitors alike.

In collaboration with Herlanderart and claudia isabel studio, Century 21 will also debut an in-store Instagrammable installation featuring luxe gold displays with matching product offerings to further put shoppers in the holiday spirit.

"Century 21 is ready to kick off the holiday season with the opening of the Herald Square Holiday Pop-Up," says Century 21 Chief Marketing Officer Michael Kustermann. "We are so excited to bring our brand to the heart of New York City with this opening. We can't wait to paint the town red and bring the gift of fabulous fashion - at prices that feel like a miracle - to our customers from our hometown and tourists from around the world."

The Century 21 Herald Square Holiday Pop-Up will offer a full range of merchandise across several categories including men's and women's apparel, footwear, outerwear, accessories, beauty and luggage. The store will be open to the public from November 1, 2019 through January 11, 2020. The pop-up will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Century 21 Stores

Century 21 Stores, a NYC icon for more than 55 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices. Century 21 remains a leader in high-end, off-price fashion retail, offering men's, women's and children's apparel, footwear, outerwear, lingerie and accessories, along with beauty and home goods at select stores and online at C21Stores.com. The retailer is headquartered in Downtown Manhattan. Additional locations in New York include Lincoln Square, Brooklyn, Queens, Yonkers and Long Island. There are locations in Philadelphia, Pa. and Sawgrass Mills, Fla., as well as three stores in New Jersey: Paramus, Morristown and Elizabeth. For more information, follow Century 21 Stores on facebook.com/century21stores and @Century21stores on Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:



Sheila Smith

212-343-3920

ssmith@thinkpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Century 21 Stores

Related Links

https://www.c21stores.com

