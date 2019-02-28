Century 21 Stores Celebrates FUBU

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two legends of the NY fashion scene are coming together this season. Century 21 Stores is excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with FUBU, the leading sportswear brand of the '90s. The capsule collection will introduce 10 styles, based on classic pieces that redefined streetwear over 25 years ago.

"Century 21 is so excited to be a part of this next chapter in the FUBU brand story," said CMO Michael Wolkoff. "It is our passion to bring our loyal shoppers access to the iconic brands they love and this capsule definitely fits the bill. We can't wait for original fans of the brand to line up as well as the next generation of shoppers to discover it in our store."

The Vice President of FUBU Keith Perrin states, "We were in over 5,000 doors globally in the 90's and today we are taking the Ecommerce business model route and collaborating with strategic partners that are a natural fit. When the idea came up about reemerging our brand, we felt Century 21's downtown location was the best fit—if you're developing a relationship with a brick-and-mortar store you couldn't ask for a better partner to reach diverse consumers. Century 21 has always been the place to find premium clothes at a good price. Century 21 is just a great overall retail partner."

Founded in 1992 by four neighborhood friends from Queens, New York trying to make quick cash by selling tie-top hats to their friends and family, FUBU quickly grew from a shoestring budget of $40 into a $6 billion fashion empire. In 2017, FUBU celebrated the brand's 25th anniversary with a highly coveted capsule collection revisiting the classics with plans to introduce larger collections and more collaborations in the near future.

The Century 21 capsule will be the first debut of new product from the FUBU "Can't Resist a Classic" campaign. It's no coincidence that the iconic retailer was chosen as the brand continues to challenge retail boundaries and invest in its consumers' wants and needs similar to the FUBU ethos. The melding of these two fashion giants has resulted in a capsule collection of iconic FUBU staples with a nod to their collective New York roots.

On Friday, March 1, from 1-3 p.m., FUBU and Century 21 will kick things off with an exclusive Meet & Greet at Next Century, located within Century 21's Downtown Manhattan store at 21 Dey Street. The first 100 shoppers to make a FUBU purchase that afternoon will meet FUBU Founders, Daymond John, Keith Perrin, J. Alexander Martin and Carl Brown. The collection will then be available while supplies last exclusively at Next Century and online at https://www.c21stores.com/ .

About Century 21 Stores:

Century 21 Stores, a NYC icon for more than 55 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices. Century 21 remains a leader in high-end, off-price fashion retail, offering men's, women's and children's apparel, footwear, outerwear, lingerie and accessories, along with beauty and home goods at select stores and online at C21Stores.com . The retailer is headquartered in Downtown Manhattan. Additional locations in New York include Lincoln Square, Brooklyn, Queens, Yonkers, Long Island and now Staten Island. There are locations in Philadelphia, Pa. and Sawgrass Mills, Fla., as well as three stores in New Jersey: Paramus, Morristown and Elizabeth. For more information, follow Century 21 Stores on facebook.com/century21stores and @Century21stores on Twitter and Instagram.

About FUBU

FUBU (short for For Us By Us) was founded in 1992 by Daymond John, J. Alexander Martin, Keith Perrin and Carl Brown. The earliest collection consisted of a small line of tops and hats with the FUBU logo. By 1995, an extensive sportswear line was designed and produced by FUBU using raw materials imported from around the world. With the success of the collection, distributors and investors came calling. To date, over 5,000 stores globally have carried the FUBU collection and more than $6 billion in merchandise has been sold at retail. The partners of FUBU soon became leaders in one of the most successful sportswear companies of all time and the creators of a whole category of marketing innovations that are now considered to be staples of industry. Their philosophy was to make clothing for the consumer by the consumer. For more information, follow FUBU on facebook.com/fubuthecollection and @fubuthecollection on Twitter and Instagram.

