Century 21 System Raises $2.5 Million For Easterseals In 2020 Bringing Lifetime Aggregated Support To $129 Million

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that in 2020 the CENTURY 21® System collectively raised more than $2.5 million for Easterseals, an organization that for more than 100 years has been providing exceptional services, education, outreach and advocacy so people with disabilities can live, learn, work and thrive in their communities. Since the inception of this philanthropic partnership in 1979, the CENTURY 21 network's independent franchisees and affiliated relentless sales professionals have collaborated to raise a total of $129 million. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021, it also commemorates its 42 years of partnership with Easterseals, one of America's largest nonprofit health care organizations providing comprehensive health care services and supports wellness to more than 1.5 million individuals with disabilities and their families annually.

"Easterseals is an integral part of our history of innovation and transforming the way real estate is done because they, like us, have affiliates in local communities that deliver extraordinary outcomes-based services and experiences to their customers, the one in four Americans living with disability today," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "Helping others thrive is baked into the overall mindset of our family of sales professionals that call the CENTURY 21 brand home."

"Our friends in the CENTURY 21 brand are truly relentless," said Angela F. Williams, Easterseals President and CEO, referring to the $2.5 million raised during the pandemic. "We are grateful to the CENTURY 21 System for their commitment to Easterseals, ensuring that support for services critical to children and adults with disabilities -- regardless of age or ability – is available so they are 100% included in their communities and 100% empowered to reach their potential in life."

In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year, the top three Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, Michigan CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company ; Dallas, Texas CENTURY 21 B .J. Roth Realty Ltd.; Barrie, Ontario, Canada .

This is the 24th straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals. In fact, in 2020, CENTURY 21 Town & Country raised a record $1,638,574.

This year, 13 of the Top 21 leading the CENTURY 21® System fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth in Ontario. The "Top 21" North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2020 are:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, Michigan CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company , Dallas, Texas CENTURY 21 B .J. Roth Realty Ltd., Barrie, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Carmel, Indiana CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc., Markham, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd., Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Dome Realty Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada CENTURY 21 Real Estate Center, Lynnwood, Washington CENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Inc., Lynnwood, Washington CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd., Woodstock, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada CENTURY 21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada CENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., Kelowna, British Columbia , Canada CENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills, Phoenix, Arizona CENTURY 21 Coleman-Hornsby, Morris, Illinois CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, Apollo Beach, Florida CENTURY 21 Westman Realty Ltd., Brandon, Manitoba, Canada CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd., Oakville, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, Canada

Special recognition of the achievements of the "Top 21" companies, and all other CENTURY 21 network companies who raised funds for Easterseals in 2020, will occur throughout the year at virtual (and hopefully live events) as well as on the CENTURY 21 System internal and external communications channels.

About Easterseals

Driven by its purpose to change the way the world defines and views disability, Easterseals makes profound, positive differences in the lives of people with disabilities every day through its life-changing services and powerful advocacy. For more than 100 years, Easterseals has been an indispensable resource for children and adults with disabilities, veterans, seniors, their families, and their communities. Together, its national network of 67 Affiliates serves 1.5 million people annually through high-quality community- and home-based services that include early intervention; autism services; workforce development programs; medical rehabilitation including physical, occupational and speech therapies; behavioral health services; adult day programs; and much more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, Easterseals is fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – making a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered to reach their potential and participate in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 146,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 84 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

