Century 21 System Raises $3.1 Million For Easterseals In 2019 Bringing Lifetime Support To More Than $126 Million

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that in 2019 the CENTURY 21® System raised more than $3.1 million for Easterseals, an organization that for 100 years has been providing exceptional services, education, outreach and advocacy so people with disabilities can live, learn, work and thrive in their communities. Since the inception of this philanthropic partnership in 1979, CENTURY 21 independent franchisees and affiliated relentless sales professionals have raised more than $126 million for Easterseals.

"We are proud to be aligned with Easterseals and its affiliates who are relentless in their efforts to deliver the extraordinary to individuals and families living with disabilities," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "Knowing that the funds we raise every year is directly impacting millions of people in local communities across North America affirms our work and our 41-year history together."

"Easterseals is truly grateful for our 41-year collaboration with Century 21 Real Estate," said Angela F. Williams, Easterseals' President and CEO. "CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and independent agents have been supporting Easterseals services for decades, helping us make a difference in the lives of children and adults with disabilities across North America. Many thanks to the CENTURY 21 System for helping us ensure that everyone, regardless of age or ability, is 100% included and 100% empowered."

In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, the top three Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

1. CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, Michigan

2. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company; Dallas, Texas

3. CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd.; Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

This is the 23rd straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals. In fact, in 2019, CENTURY 21 Town & Country raised a record $1,489,287.60.

This year, 14 of the Top 21 leading CENTURY 21 fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth in Ontario. The "Top 21" North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2019 are:

1. CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, Michigan

2. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company; Dallas, Texas

3. CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd., Barrie, Ontario, Canada

4. CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, Canada

5. CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

6. CENTURY 21 Dome Realty Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

7. CENTURY 21 First Canadian Corp., London, Ontario, Canada

8. CENTURY 21 Scheetz; Carmel, Indiana

9. CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc., Markham, Ontario, Canada

10. CENTURY 21 Frontier Realty; McMurray, Pennsylvania

11. CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc., Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

12. CENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

13. CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Inc.; Everett, Washington

14. CENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

15. CENTURY 21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

16. CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd., Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

17. CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd., Woodstock, Ontario, Canada

18. CENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada

19. CENTURY 21 Dreams, Inc., Oakville, Ontario, Canada

20. CENTURY 21 Peak, Woodland Hills, California

21.CENTURY 21 Professional Group, Inc., Ocoee, Florida

A reception recognizing the achievements of the "Top 21" companies will be held on February 24, 2020 during the One21® Experience, the global CENTURY 21 event in Los Angeles, California.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 131,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,500 offices spanning 84 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2020 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contacts:

Peter Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Phone: 973.407.5180

Email: peter.mosca@century21.net

Cindy Metzger

Easterseals

Phone: 312.551.7144

Email: cmetzger@easterseals.com

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://century21.com

