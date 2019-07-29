CENTURY 21® Takes To Social Media To Promote "Shark-Free" Listings For Homebuyers Who Fear Fins

"There have been zero shark attacks reported in Northern Kansas, which makes it a great place for anyone with a fear of sharks to call home," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "While we are clearly trying to have some fun with this during a week where so many people are expressing their love and fascination for sharks, the reality is that every homebuyer has their own unique list of features they are searching for in a home. Promoting "Shark-Free" listings is a great reminder to all CENTURY 21® affiliated agents to work tirelessly on behalf of their clients to find the perfect property that fits all of their specific, and sometimes unexpected, needs."

"Shark-Free" listings in Northern Kansas are real properties listed by CENTURY 21 affiliated agents and available to be purchased now. They include:

Local CENTURY 21 affiliated agents in Northern Kansas are helping create custom video content that will be shared on social media as part of the "Shark-Free" listings promotion.

"I couldn't be more excited to be able to offer my clients national exposure for their listing," said Becky Willmann, CENTURY 21 System member. "Being able to leverage a national brand and household name like "CENTURY 21" in a clever and engaging way is one of the reasons why I joined CENTURY 21 Gold Team-REALTORS®."

To keep up with the CENTURY 21 "Shark-Free" listings social media campaign featured on Twitter, be sure to follow @Century21 and if you're interested in one of the listings for sale in Northern Kansas, contact a local affiliated CENTURY 21 real estate agent by visiting century21.com.

