CENTURY 21® Takes To Social Media To Promote "Shark-Free" Listings For Homebuyers Who Fear Fins
Seeing too many sharks on TV this week? Century 21 Real Estate is helping shark-fearing homebuyers relocate to Northern Kansas - the farthest location from the two coasts
Jul 29, 2019, 09:15 ET
MADISON, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During a week that expects to see shark stories making waves across social media, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced today that it wants to help those closest to the coasts escape the threat of being shark bait.
Throughout the week, the brand will be responding in real-time to anyone on social media that expresses their fear of sharks with helpful home listings located in the farthest spot from the coasts: Northern Kansas.
"There have been zero shark attacks reported in Northern Kansas, which makes it a great place for anyone with a fear of sharks to call home," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "While we are clearly trying to have some fun with this during a week where so many people are expressing their love and fascination for sharks, the reality is that every homebuyer has their own unique list of features they are searching for in a home. Promoting "Shark-Free" listings is a great reminder to all CENTURY 21® affiliated agents to work tirelessly on behalf of their clients to find the perfect property that fits all of their specific, and sometimes unexpected, needs."
"Shark-Free" listings in Northern Kansas are real properties listed by CENTURY 21 affiliated agents and available to be purchased now. They include:
- 331 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
- 1424 Elm Creek Drive, Junction City, KS
- 1246 Miller Drive, Junction City, KS
- 407 Dogwood, Wakefield, KS
- 201 Elm Street, Wakefield, KS
Local CENTURY 21 affiliated agents in Northern Kansas are helping create custom video content that will be shared on social media as part of the "Shark-Free" listings promotion.
"I couldn't be more excited to be able to offer my clients national exposure for their listing," said Becky Willmann, CENTURY 21 System member. "Being able to leverage a national brand and household name like "CENTURY 21" in a clever and engaging way is one of the reasons why I joined CENTURY 21 Gold Team-REALTORS®."
To keep up with the CENTURY 21 "Shark-Free" listings social media campaign featured on Twitter, be sure to follow @Century21 and if you're interested in one of the listings for sale in Northern Kansas, contact a local affiliated CENTURY 21 real estate agent by visiting century21.com.
About Century 21 Real Estate LLC
The approximately 129,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,700 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.
© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Contact:
Dana Hershman
Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
617.222.9191
Dana.Hershman@mullenlowe.com
SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC
