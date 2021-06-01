Century Aluminum Jobs Announcement and Ceremonial Restart at South Carolina Aluminum Smelter with Governor Henry McMaster
Jun 01, 2021, 10:44 ET
CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Aluminum, America's largest primary aluminum producer, will host a ceremonial restart and jobs announcement at its Mt. Holly, South Carolina smelter with Governor Henry McMaster and VIP guests. With a significant capital investment, the Mt. Holly smelter is in the process of increasing production capacity and creating a substantial number of high paying jobs.
Please join South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and Century CEO Michael Bless for the ceremonial restart on Thursday, June 3, at 1.00pm ET.
WHAT:
Century Aluminum's Ceremonial Smelter Restart with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster
WHEN:
Thursday, June 3, 2021 - 12.45pm ET for Media Set Up Roundtable with Governor McMaster - 1.00pm ET Official remarks - 1.30pm ET
WHERE:
Century Aluminum Mt. Holly 3575 U.S. Highway 52 Goose Creek, SC 29445
WHO:
The Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (virtual remarks) Century CEO Michael Bless Incoming Century CEO Jesse Gary
