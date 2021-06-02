Century Aluminum Jobs Announcement and Ceremonial Restart at South Carolina Aluminum Smelter with Governor Henry McMaster and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Aluminum, America's largest primary aluminum producer, will host a ceremonial restart and jobs announcement at its Mt. Holly, South Carolina smelter with Governor Henry McMaster and VIP guests. With a significant capital investment, the Mt. Holly smelter is in the process of increasing production capacity and creating a substantial number of high paying jobs.

Please join South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and Century CEO Michael Bless for the ceremonial restart on Thursday, June 3, at 1.30pm ET.

WHAT: Century Aluminum's Ceremonial Smelter Restart with South Carolina

Governor Henry McMaster



WHEN: Thursday, June 3, 2021 – 1.15pm ET for Media Set Up

Roundtable with Governor McMaster - 1.30pm ET

Official remarks - 1.40pm ET



WHERE: Century Aluminum Mt. Holly

3575 U.S. Highway 52

Goose Creek, SC 29445





The event can also be viewed virtually here: https://youtu.be/l5VIvAkhuQw



WHO: The Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (virtual remarks)

Century CEO Michael Bless

Incoming Century CEO Jesse Gary



CONTACT: Mark Duffy, E: [email protected] T: 202-841-7725

