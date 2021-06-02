Century Aluminum Jobs Announcement and Ceremonial Restart at South Carolina Aluminum Smelter with Governor Henry McMaster and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn
Jun 02, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Aluminum, America's largest primary aluminum producer, will host a ceremonial restart and jobs announcement at its Mt. Holly, South Carolina smelter with Governor Henry McMaster and VIP guests. With a significant capital investment, the Mt. Holly smelter is in the process of increasing production capacity and creating a substantial number of high paying jobs.
Please join South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and Century CEO Michael Bless for the ceremonial restart on Thursday, June 3, at 1.30pm ET.
|
WHAT:
|
Century Aluminum's Ceremonial Smelter Restart with South Carolina
|
Governor Henry McMaster
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, June 3, 2021 – 1.15pm ET for Media Set Up
|
Roundtable with Governor McMaster - 1.30pm ET
|
Official remarks - 1.40pm ET
|
WHERE:
|
Century Aluminum Mt. Holly
|
3575 U.S. Highway 52
|
Goose Creek, SC 29445
|
The event can also be viewed virtually here: https://youtu.be/l5VIvAkhuQw
|
WHO:
|
The Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina
|
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (virtual remarks)
|
Century CEO Michael Bless
|
Incoming Century CEO Jesse Gary
|
CONTACT:
|
Mark Duffy, E: [email protected] T: 202-841-7725
SOURCE Century Aluminum
Share this article