Century Aluminum Launches New Line of Low-Carbon Aluminum Products

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced the launch of its Natur-Al™ low-carbon aluminum products. Natur-Al™ aluminum products are produced at our ASI-certified Norðurál Grundartangi aluminum plant in Iceland, with energy from 100 percent renewable sources, allowing us to achieve CO₂ levels below one-fourth of the industry average, or 4 tonnes CO₂ per tonne of aluminum, one of the lowest CO₂ footprints in the world. All CO₂ emissions are verified by independent third parties, facilitating life-cycle assessments for our customers.

Natur-Al™ ZERO is our fully offset, pure, carbon-neutral aluminum product line. We encourage and assist our customers to go all the way to carbon-neutrality through contributions to reforestation and wetland-reclamation projects.

Ágúst Hafberg, Century Aluminum´s Chief Commercial Officer: "We are very proud to introduce the Natur-Al™ line of low carbon aluminum. Century Aluminum is committed to work with its customers towards more sustainable and lower carbon products and respond to increased customer demand for responsible aluminum production. Natur-Al™ enables our customers to significantly reduce or fully offset the carbon footprint of their products."

Read more about our low-carbon aluminum products at: www.nordural.is/en/natural/

