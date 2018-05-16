Century Bridge Names Tully Wyatt Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Wyatt brings more than 12 years of private equity experience to Century Bridge having previously provided accounting, finance and transaction advisory services to middle market private equity firms as well as being active in the day-to-day management of portfolio companies, including treasury, risk management, operational planning, financial forecasting, and board-level reporting.

Mr. Wyatt also served as a Manager in the Transaction Services group at KPMG as well as leading auditing engagements of public and private companies while at KPMG and Arthur Andersen. He holds a BBA degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas.

Century Bridge Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Tucker, noted, "Tully Wyatt is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the private equity sector. His background in public accounting as well as his advisory work at KPMG in conjunction with his private equity experience will be important assets for Century Bridge as we, together with our Beijing-based team, continue to expand our investing activities in China. As we welcome Tully to our senior management team here in Dallas, we want to thank Jim McCoy for his service to Century Bridge over the past eleven years. Jim's contributions and financial leadership have been invaluable to the establishment and growth of the company."

Century Bridge Capital is a private equity firm with offices in Dallas, Texas and Beijing, China. The firm has had an established presence in China for more than 11 years and is focused exclusively on investment in the middle-income, residential real estate sector in China's fast-growing Tier II cities.

