Century Casino Central City named "Best Casino in Denver" for the sixth time

It is the sixth time in a row Century Casino & Hotel Central City wins the "Best Casino in Denver" title, competing against all other properties such as Monarch, Ameristar or Isle of Capri in the Black Hawk and Central City markets.

Commenting on the news, the Company's Co CEOs Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger remarked: "We are thrilled about winning the "Best Casino in Denver" title again this year. This is a great accomplishment by our dedicated management and staff at Century Casino & Hotel Central City. We are grateful for our loyal customers, who are voting for us year after year."

Century Casino & Hotel Central City enjoys an outstanding reputation for its hospitality and guest service. Century Casino & Hotel Central City offers 500 of the latest and most popular slot machines in the market, a restaurant, a deli and 26 beautifully appointed boutique style hotel rooms and suites. A 500-car covered parking garage directly adjacent to the casino and hotel provides easy accessibility from the Central City Parkway into town from Interstate 70.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the Century Casino in Calgary and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of five casinos in Poland as of March 8, 2018. The Company, through CRM, also holds 75% ownership interests in both Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, which operates in the north metropolitan area of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Century Bets! Inc., which operates the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The Company operates 13 ship-based casinos with four cruise ship owners. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company is also developing Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the Saw Close Casino in Bath, England. The Company continues to pursue other international projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future results of operations, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, including the Century Mile, Saw Close Casino and Bermuda projects, debt repayment, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

