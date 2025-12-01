Century Casinos Goes Live with Online Sports Betting and Retail Sportsbook at Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau in Partnership with BetMGM in Missouri

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) ("Century" or the "Company") announced today the opening of the new BetMGM retail sportsbook at Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau. The BetMGM-branded sportsbook opened to the public right after midnight on December 1. Online sports betting through the BetMGM app and website also started at the same time.

The new sportsbook is in a prominent location with excellent visibility from the main entrance. It features a modern betting environment with large high-definition screens, comfortable viewing areas, an extensive odds display, manned betting windows, self-service kiosks, and a bar. Guests can place wagers on major professional and collegiate sporting events, including pre-game, in-game, and parlay options.

"We are pleased to open the BetMGM Sportsbook at our Cape Girardeau property," said Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos. "Sports betting has generated significant excitement in Missouri, and today marks an important step with the launch of both retail and online sports wagering. Offering guests the option to wager in person at our casino or online creates a comprehensive and seamless experience. We believe these new services strengthen our property's market position and will introduce new customers to Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau."

The opening follows the Company's previously announced partnership with BetMGM and reflects Century's strategy to expand its product offerings and introduce new entertainment options at its properties. With both retail and online sports betting live as of December 1, Century is positioned to participate fully in Missouri's newly established sports wagering landscape.

