Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Century Casinos, Inc.

Mar 11, 2019, 06:00 ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights*

  • Net operating revenue was $45.1 million, an increase of 15% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
  • Earnings from operations were $2.0 million, an increase of 16% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
  • Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.5 million, an increase of 110% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
  • Adjusted EBITDA** was $5.8 million, an increase of 7% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.02, an increase of 110% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.  

2018 Highlights*

  • Net operating revenue was $168.9 million, an increase of 10% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Earnings from operations were $9.5 million, a decrease of 35% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $3.4 million, a decrease of 46% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Adjusted EBITDA** was $23.4 million, a decrease of 10% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Basic earnings per share were $0.12, a decrease of 52% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.11, a decrease of 54% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
  • Book value per share*** at December 31, 2018 was $6.00.

The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:




















Amounts in thousands, except per share data

For the three months

ended December 31,

For the year

ended December 31,

Consolidated Results:

2018

2017

% Change


2018

2017

% Change

Net Operating Revenue

$

45,106

$

39,293

15%

$

168,938

$

154,069

10%

Earnings from Operations

1,976

1,706

16%


9,459

14,615

(35%)

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$

506

$

(5,334)

110%

$

3,394

$

6,259

(46%)


















Adjusted EBITDA**

$

5,801

$

5,408

7%

$

23,377

$

26,086

(10%)


















Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
















Basic

$

0.02

$

(0.20)

110%

$

0.12

$

0.25

(52%)

Diluted

$

0.02

$

(0.19)

111%

$

0.11

$

0.24

(54%)

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), enacted on December 22, 2017, increased the Company's income tax expense by $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the tax law changes that were effective for the 2017 tax year. The increased income tax expense increased net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 and decreased net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017. See Note 11 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8, "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for a discussion of the impact of the Tax Act.

"This quarter we continued to see revenue growth in each of our segments and ended the year growing revenue by 10%. We are pleased with this growth, especially with the longer-than-expected casino closures in Poland due to licensing delays, which we estimate negatively impacted net operating revenue by $9.8 million," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We are excited for the upcoming year with the opening of Century Mile Racetrack and Casino on April 1st and a Grand Opening celebration planned for April 28th, the first day of live horse racing," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*
The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2018:

Reportable Segment

Operating Segment

Canada

Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton

Canada

Century Casino St. Albert

Canada

Century Casino Calgary

Canada

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino

Canada

Century Bets!

Canada

Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

United States

Century Casino & Hotel – Central City

United States

Century Casino & Hotel – Cripple Creek

Poland

Casinos Poland

Corporate and Other

Cruise Ships & Other

Corporate and Other

Century Casino Bath

Corporate and Other

Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $5.8 million, or 15%, and by $14.9 million, or 10%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:























Net Operating Revenue


For the three months







For the year






ended December 31,





ended December 31,




Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Canada

$

15,678

$

15,247

$

431

3%

$

61,361

$

57,732

$

3,629

6%

United States

7,938

7,671

267

4%

33,483

32,154

1,329

4%

Poland

19,514

15,414

4,100

27%

68,209

59,796

8,413

14%

Corporate and Other

1,976

961

1,015

106%

5,885

4,387

1,498

34%

Consolidated


$

45,106

$

39,293

$

5,813

15%

$

168,938

$

154,069

$

14,869

10%

The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.3 million, or 16%, and decreased by ($5.2) million, or (35%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017.  Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:


























Earnings (Loss) from Operations


For the three months







For the year






ended December 31,





ended December 31,




Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Canada

$

3,675

$

4,012

$

(337)

(8%)

$

14,633

$

14,608

$

25

United States

1,033

1,041

(8)

(1%)

5,882

5,599

283

5%

Poland

460

(648)

1,108

171%

145

2,587

(2,442)

(94%)

Corporate and Other

(3,192)

(2,699)

(493)

(18%)

(11,201)

(8,179)

(3,022)

(37%)

Consolidated


$

1,976

$

1,706

$

270

16%

$

9,459

$

14,615

$

(5,156)

(35%)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $5.8 million, or 110%, and decreased by ($2.9) million, or (46%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:


























Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders


For the three months







For the year






ended December 31,





ended December 31,




Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Canada

$

2,077

$

1,751

$

326

19%

$

7,715

$

7,681

$

34

United States

767

646

121

19%

4,373

3,469

904

26%

Poland

179

(704)

883

125%

(153)

1,280

(1,433)

(112%)

Corporate and Other

(2,517)

(7,027)

4,510

64%

(8,541)

(6,171)

(2,370)

(38%)

Consolidated


$

506

$

(5,334)

$

5,840

110%

$

3,394

$

6,259

$

(2,865)

(46%)

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $0.4 million, or 7%, and decreased by ($2.7) million, or (10%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:























Adjusted EBITDA**


For the three months







For the year






ended December 31,





ended December 31,




Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Canada

$

4,991

$

4,930

$

61

1%

$

19,522

$

18,171

$

1,351

7%

United States

1,582

1,622

(40)

(3%)

8,061

8,005

56

1%

Poland

1,733

987

746

76%

4,890

6,406

(1,516)

(24%)

Corporate and Other

(2,505)

(2,131)

(374)

(18%)

(9,096)

(6,496)

(2,600)

(40%)

Consolidated


$

5,801

$

5,408

$

393

7%

$

23,377

$

26,086

$

(2,709)

(10%)

*

Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

**

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

***

The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $45.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.5 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $74.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $56.7 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2017. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2018 included $40.5 million related to the Company's credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal, $2.6 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $2.4 million of bank debt related to Century Casino Bath, $0.2 million related to capital leases for Century Resorts Alberta, Century Casino Calgary, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, and $14.3 million related to a long-term land lease for CDR, net of $0.5 million in deferred financing costs.

Conference Call Information
Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 on its website at https://www.cnty.com/corporate/investor-relations/sec-filings. The Company will also post a presentation on the year end results on its website at https://www.cnty.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations-and-interviews.

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call today, Monday, March 11th, at 8:00 am MDT; 3:00 pm CET, respectively. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at https://centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2019 at https://www.cnty.com/corporate/investor-relations/sec-filings.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)














For the three months

For the year

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating revenue:











Net operating revenue

$

45,106

$

39,293

$

168,938

$

154,069

Operating costs and expenses:











Total operating costs and expenses

43,152

37,587

159,502

139,454

Earnings from equity investment

22



23

Earnings from operations

1,976

1,706

9,459

14,615

Non-operating income (expense), net

(1,053)

(122)

(3,536)

(2,164)

Earnings before income taxes



923

1,584

5,923

12,451

Income tax provision

(133)

(6,614)

(1,917)

(4,560)

Net earnings (loss)

790

(5,030)

4,006

7,891

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(284)

(304)

(612)

(1,632)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

506

$

(5,334)

$

3,394

$

6,259













Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.:











  Basic


$

0.02

$

(0.20)

$

0.12

$

0.25

  Diluted


$

0.02

$

(0.19)

$

0.11

$

0.24













Weighted average common shares











  Basic



29,439

26,863

29,401

25,068

  Diluted



29,861

27,479

29,962

25,559

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Amounts in thousands)







December 31,


December 31,



2018

2017

Assets





Current assets

$

54,974

$

84,321

Property and equipment, net

187,017

152,778

Other assets

36,834

37,777

Total assets

$

278,825

$

274,876







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities

$

50,020

$

34,438

Non-current liabilities

45,422

53,120

Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity

176,321

179,897

Non-controlling interests

7,062

7,421

Total liabilities and equity

$

278,825

$

274,876

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Constant Currency* Results (unaudited)



















For the three months




For the year



ended December 31,


ended December 31,

Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change

Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)

$

45,106

$

39,293

15%

$

168,938

$

154,069

10%

Foreign currency impact vs. 2017

1,600






(2,985)




Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$

46,706

$

39,293

19%

$

165,953

$

154,069

8%

















Earnings from operations (GAAP)

$

1,976

$

1,706

16%

$

9,459

$

14,615

(35%)

Foreign currency impact vs. 2017

151






27




Earnings from operations constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$

2,127

$

1,706

25%

$

9,486

$

14,615

(35%)

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)

$

506

$

(5,334)

110%

$

3,394

$

6,259

(46%)

Foreign currency impact vs. 2017

79






90




Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$

585

$

(5,334)

111%

$

3,484

$

6,259

(44%)

Gains and losses on foreign currency transactions are added back to net earnings in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA** calculations. As such, there is no foreign currency impact to Adjusted EBITDA** when calculating Constant Currency* results.

Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)






For the three months

For the year

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Canada

32%

32%

32%

31%

United States

20%

21%

24%

25%

Poland

9%

6%

7%

11%

Corporate and Other

(127%)

(222%)

(155%)

(148%)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13%

14%

14%

17%

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.


















For the three months ended December 31, 2018

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

2,077

$

767

$

179

$

(2,517)

$

506

Interest expense (income), net

1,084



50

65

1,199

Income taxes (benefit)

435

266

280

(848)

133

Depreciation and amortization

779

548

1,025

402

2,754

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

174



89

21

284

Non-cash stock-based compensation







255

255

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other

(95)



(138)

94

(139)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

4

1

27

23

55

Pre-opening expenses

533



221



754

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,991

$

1,582

$

1,733

$

(2,505)

$

5,801

















For the three months ended December 31, 2017

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

1,751

$

646

$

(704)

$

(7,027)

$

(5,334)

Interest expense (income), net

942



34

(4)

972

Income taxes



1,308

395

510

4,401

6,614

Depreciation and amortization

898

581

1,045

91

2,615

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

655



(351)



304

Non-cash stock-based compensation







250

250

Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

(644)



(137)

(26)

(807)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

4



278



282

Acquisition costs







6

6

Pre-opening expenses

16



312

178

506

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,930

$

1,622

$

987

$

(2,131)

$

5,408

















For the Year ended December 31, 2018

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

7,715

$

4,373

$

(153)

$

(8,541)

$

3,394

Interest expense (income), net

3,895

1

206

12

4,114

Income taxes (benefit)

2,536

1,508

595

(2,722)

1,917

Depreciation and amortization

3,211

2,178

3,065

945

9,399

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

722



(75)

(35)

612

Non-cash stock-based compensation







868

868

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

(235)



(428)

2

(661)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

10

1

1,054

25

1,090

Pre-opening expenses

1,668



626

350

2,644

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,522

$

8,061

$

4,890

$

(9,096)

$

23,377

















For the Year ended December 31, 2017

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

7,681

$

3,469

$

1,280

$

(6,171)

$

6,259

Interest expense (income), net

3,487

2

105

(25)

3,569

Income taxes (benefit)

3,008

2,128

1,388

(1,964)

4,560

Depreciation and amortization

3,427

2,405

2,747

366

8,945

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

996



636



1,632

Non-cash stock-based compensation







669

669

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

(564)



(822)

24

(1,362)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

83

1

535

3

622

Acquisition costs

28





327

355

Pre-opening expenses

25



537

275

837

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,171

$

8,005

$

6,406

$

(6,496)

$

26,086

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
*  The impact of foreign exchange rates is highly variable and difficult to predict.  The Company uses a Constant Currency basis to show the impact from foreign exchange rates on current period financial information compared to prior period financial information using the prior period's foreign exchange rates. In order to properly understand the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, management believes that investors may find it useful to consider the impact of excluding changes in foreign exchange rates from the Company's net operating revenue, earnings from operations and net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders. Constant currency results are calculated by dividing the current quarter or year to date local curren