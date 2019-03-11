Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights*
- Net operating revenue was $45.1 million, an increase of 15% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
- Earnings from operations were $2.0 million, an increase of 16% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
- Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.5 million, an increase of 110% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
- Adjusted EBITDA** was $5.8 million, an increase of 7% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.02, an increase of 110% from the three months ended December 31, 2017.
2018 Highlights*
- Net operating revenue was $168.9 million, an increase of 10% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Earnings from operations were $9.5 million, a decrease of 35% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $3.4 million, a decrease of 46% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Adjusted EBITDA** was $23.4 million, a decrease of 10% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Basic earnings per share were $0.12, a decrease of 52% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.11, a decrease of 54% from the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Book value per share*** at December 31, 2018 was $6.00.
The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:
|
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
|
For the three months
ended December 31,
|
For the year
ended December 31,
|
Consolidated Results:
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Change
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
$
|
45,106
|
$
|
39,293
|
15%
|
$
|
168,938
|
$
|
154,069
|
10%
|
Earnings from Operations
|
1,976
|
1,706
|
16%
|
9,459
|
14,615
|
(35%)
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders
|
$
|
506
|
$
|
(5,334)
|
110%
|
$
|
3,394
|
$
|
6,259
|
(46%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA**
|
$
|
5,801
|
$
|
5,408
|
7%
|
$
|
23,377
|
$
|
26,086
|
(10%)
|
Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
110%
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.25
|
(52%)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
111%
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.24
|
(54%)
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), enacted on December 22, 2017, increased the Company's income tax expense by $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the tax law changes that were effective for the 2017 tax year. The increased income tax expense increased net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 and decreased net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017. See Note 11 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8, "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for a discussion of the impact of the Tax Act.
"This quarter we continued to see revenue growth in each of our segments and ended the year growing revenue by 10%. We are pleased with this growth, especially with the longer-than-expected casino closures in Poland due to licensing delays, which we estimate negatively impacted net operating revenue by $9.8 million," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We are excited for the upcoming year with the opening of Century Mile Racetrack and Casino on April 1st and a Grand Opening celebration planned for April 28th, the first day of live horse racing," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.
Reportable Segment Results*
The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2018:
|
Reportable Segment
|
Operating Segment
|
Canada
|
Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton
|
Canada
|
Century Casino St. Albert
|
Canada
|
Century Casino Calgary
|
Canada
|
Century Downs Racetrack and Casino
|
Canada
|
Century Bets!
|
Canada
|
Century Mile Racetrack and Casino
|
United States
|
Century Casino & Hotel – Central City
|
United States
|
Century Casino & Hotel – Cripple Creek
|
Poland
|
Casinos Poland
|
Corporate and Other
|
Cruise Ships & Other
|
Corporate and Other
|
Century Casino Bath
|
Corporate and Other
|
Corporate Other
The Company's net operating revenue increased by $5.8 million, or 15%, and by $14.9 million, or 10%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Canada
|
$
|
15,678
|
$
|
15,247
|
$
|
431
|
3%
|
$
|
61,361
|
$
|
57,732
|
$
|
3,629
|
6%
|
United States
|
7,938
|
7,671
|
267
|
4%
|
33,483
|
32,154
|
1,329
|
4%
|
Poland
|
19,514
|
15,414
|
4,100
|
27%
|
68,209
|
59,796
|
8,413
|
14%
|
Corporate and Other
|
1,976
|
961
|
1,015
|
106%
|
5,885
|
4,387
|
1,498
|
34%
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
45,106
|
$
|
39,293
|
$
|
5,813
|
15%
|
$
|
168,938
|
$
|
154,069
|
$
|
14,869
|
10%
The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.3 million, or 16%, and decreased by ($5.2) million, or (35%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:
|
Earnings (Loss) from Operations
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Canada
|
$
|
3,675
|
$
|
4,012
|
$
|
(337)
|
(8%)
|
$
|
14,633
|
$
|
14,608
|
$
|
25
|
—
|
United States
|
1,033
|
1,041
|
(8)
|
(1%)
|
5,882
|
5,599
|
283
|
5%
|
Poland
|
460
|
(648)
|
1,108
|
171%
|
145
|
2,587
|
(2,442)
|
(94%)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(3,192)
|
(2,699)
|
(493)
|
(18%)
|
(11,201)
|
(8,179)
|
(3,022)
|
(37%)
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
1,976
|
$
|
1,706
|
$
|
270
|
16%
|
$
|
9,459
|
$
|
14,615
|
$
|
(5,156)
|
(35%)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $5.8 million, or 110%, and decreased by ($2.9) million, or (46%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Canada
|
$
|
2,077
|
$
|
1,751
|
$
|
326
|
19%
|
$
|
7,715
|
$
|
7,681
|
$
|
34
|
—
|
United States
|
767
|
646
|
121
|
19%
|
4,373
|
3,469
|
904
|
26%
|
Poland
|
179
|
(704)
|
883
|
125%
|
(153)
|
1,280
|
(1,433)
|
(112%)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(2,517)
|
(7,027)
|
4,510
|
64%
|
(8,541)
|
(6,171)
|
(2,370)
|
(38%)
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
506
|
$
|
(5,334)
|
$
|
5,840
|
110%
|
$
|
3,394
|
$
|
6,259
|
$
|
(2,865)
|
(46%)
Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.
The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $0.4 million, or 7%, and decreased by ($2.7) million, or (10%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:
|
Adjusted EBITDA**
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Canada
|
$
|
4,991
|
$
|
4,930
|
$
|
61
|
1%
|
$
|
19,522
|
$
|
18,171
|
$
|
1,351
|
7%
|
United States
|
1,582
|
1,622
|
(40)
|
(3%)
|
8,061
|
8,005
|
56
|
1%
|
Poland
|
1,733
|
987
|
746
|
76%
|
4,890
|
6,406
|
(1,516)
|
(24%)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(2,505)
|
(2,131)
|
(374)
|
(18%)
|
(9,096)
|
(6,496)
|
(2,600)
|
(40%)
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
5,801
|
$
|
5,408
|
$
|
393
|
7%
|
$
|
23,377
|
$
|
26,086
|
$
|
(2,709)
|
(10%)
|
*
|
Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.
|
**
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.
|
***
|
The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $45.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.5 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $74.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $56.7 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2017. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2018 included $40.5 million related to the Company's credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal, $2.6 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $2.4 million of bank debt related to Century Casino Bath, $0.2 million related to capital leases for Century Resorts Alberta, Century Casino Calgary, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, and $14.3 million related to a long-term land lease for CDR, net of $0.5 million in deferred financing costs.
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands, except for per share information
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Operating revenue:
|
Net operating revenue
|
$
|
45,106
|
$
|
39,293
|
$
|
168,938
|
$
|
154,069
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
43,152
|
37,587
|
159,502
|
139,454
|
Earnings from equity investment
|
22
|
—
|
23
|
—
|
Earnings from operations
|
1,976
|
1,706
|
9,459
|
14,615
|
Non-operating income (expense), net
|
(1,053)
|
(122)
|
(3,536)
|
(2,164)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
923
|
1,584
|
5,923
|
12,451
|
Income tax provision
|
(133)
|
(6,614)
|
(1,917)
|
(4,560)
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
790
|
(5,030)
|
4,006
|
7,891
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(284)
|
(304)
|
(612)
|
(1,632)
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
506
|
$
|
(5,334)
|
$
|
3,394
|
$
|
6,259
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.25
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.24
|
Weighted average common shares
|
Basic
|
29,439
|
26,863
|
29,401
|
25,068
|
Diluted
|
29,861
|
27,479
|
29,962
|
25,559
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
$
|
54,974
|
$
|
84,321
|
Property and equipment, net
|
187,017
|
152,778
|
Other assets
|
36,834
|
37,777
|
Total assets
|
$
|
278,825
|
$
|
274,876
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
$
|
50,020
|
$
|
34,438
|
Non-current liabilities
|
45,422
|
53,120
|
Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity
|
176,321
|
179,897
|
Non-controlling interests
|
7,062
|
7,421
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
278,825
|
$
|
274,876
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Constant Currency* Results (unaudited)
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Change
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Change
|
Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
45,106
|
$
|
39,293
|
15%
|
$
|
168,938
|
$
|
154,069
|
10%
|
Foreign currency impact vs. 2017
|
1,600
|
(2,985)
|
Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
46,706
|
$
|
39,293
|
19%
|
$
|
165,953
|
$
|
154,069
|
8%
|
Earnings from operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,976
|
$
|
1,706
|
16%
|
$
|
9,459
|
$
|
14,615
|
(35%)
|
Foreign currency impact vs. 2017
|
151
|
27
|
Earnings from operations constant currency (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
2,127
|
$
|
1,706
|
25%
|
$
|
9,486
|
$
|
14,615
|
(35%)
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
506
|
$
|
(5,334)
|
110%
|
$
|
3,394
|
$
|
6,259
|
(46%)
|
Foreign currency impact vs. 2017
|
79
|
90
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
(5,334)
|
111%
|
$
|
3,484
|
$
|
6,259
|
(44%)
Gains and losses on foreign currency transactions are added back to net earnings in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA** calculations. As such, there is no foreign currency impact to Adjusted EBITDA** when calculating Constant Currency* results.
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
ended December 31,
|
ended December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Canada
|
32%
|
32%
|
32%
|
31%
|
United States
|
20%
|
21%
|
24%
|
25%
|
Poland
|
9%
|
6%
|
7%
|
11%
|
Corporate and Other
|
(127%)
|
(222%)
|
(155%)
|
(148%)
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
13%
|
14%
|
14%
|
17%
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United States
|
Poland
|
Corporate and Other
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
2,077
|
$
|
767
|
$
|
179
|
$
|
(2,517)
|
$
|
506
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
1,084
|
—
|
50
|
65
|
1,199
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
435
|
266
|
280
|
(848)
|
133
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
779
|
548
|
1,025
|
402
|
2,754
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
174
|
—
|
89
|
21
|
284
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
255
|
255
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other
|
(95)
|
—
|
(138)
|
94
|
(139)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
4
|
1
|
27
|
23
|
55
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
533
|
—
|
221
|
—
|
754
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
4,991
|
$
|
1,582
|
$
|
1,733
|
$
|
(2,505)
|
$
|
5,801
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2017
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United States
|
Poland
|
Corporate and Other
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
1,751
|
$
|
646
|
$
|
(704)
|
$
|
(7,027)
|
$
|
(5,334)
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
942
|
—
|
34
|
(4)
|
972
|
Income taxes
|
1,308
|
395
|
510
|
4,401
|
6,614
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
898
|
581
|
1,045
|
91
|
2,615
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
655
|
—
|
(351)
|
—
|
304
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
250
|
250
|
Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income
|
(644)
|
—
|
(137)
|
(26)
|
(807)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
4
|
—
|
278
|
—
|
282
|
Acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
16
|
—
|
312
|
178
|
506
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
4,930
|
$
|
1,622
|
$
|
987
|
$
|
(2,131)
|
$
|
5,408
|
For the Year ended December 31, 2018
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United States
|
Poland
|
Corporate and Other
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
7,715
|
$
|
4,373
|
$
|
(153)
|
$
|
(8,541)
|
$
|
3,394
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
3,895
|
1
|
206
|
12
|
4,114
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
2,536
|
1,508
|
595
|
(2,722)
|
1,917
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,211
|
2,178
|
3,065
|
945
|
9,399
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
722
|
—
|
(75)
|
(35)
|
612
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
868
|
868
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income
|
(235)
|
—
|
(428)
|
2
|
(661)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
10
|
1
|
1,054
|
25
|
1,090
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
1,668
|
—
|
626
|
350
|
2,644
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
19,522
|
$
|
8,061
|
$
|
4,890
|
$
|
(9,096)
|
$
|
23,377
|
For the Year ended December 31, 2017
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United States
|
Poland
|
Corporate and Other
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
7,681
|
$
|
3,469
|
$
|
1,280
|
$
|
(6,171)
|
$
|
6,259
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
3,487
|
2
|
105
|
(25)
|
3,569
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
3,008
|
2,128
|
1,388
|
(1,964)
|
4,560
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,427
|
2,405
|
2,747
|
366
|
8,945
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
996
|
—
|
636
|
—
|
1,632
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
669
|
669
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income
|
(564)
|
—
|
(822)
|
24
|
(1,362)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
83
|
1
|
535
|
3
|
622
|
Acquisition costs
|
28
|
—
|
—
|
327
|
355
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
25
|
—
|
537
|
275
|
837
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
18,171
|
$
|
8,005
|
$
|
6,406
|
$
|
(6,496)
|
$
|
26,086
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
