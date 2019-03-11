Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $45.1 million , an increase of 15% from the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

, an increase of 15% from the three months ended . Earnings from operations were $2.0 million , an increase of 16% from the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

, an increase of 16% from the three months ended . Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.5 million , an increase of 110% from the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

, an increase of 110% from the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $5.8 million , an increase of 7% from the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

, an increase of 7% from the three months ended . Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.02 , an increase of 110% from the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

2018 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $168.9 million , an increase of 10% from the year ended December 31, 2017 .

, an increase of 10% from the year ended . Earnings from operations were $9.5 million , a decrease of 35% from the year ended December 31, 2017 .

, a decrease of 35% from the year ended . Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $3.4 million , a decrease of 46% from the year ended December 31, 2017 .

, a decrease of 46% from the year ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $23.4 million , a decrease of 10% from the year ended December 31, 2017 .

, a decrease of 10% from the year ended . Basic earnings per share were $0.12 , a decrease of 52% from the year ended December 31, 2017 .

, a decrease of 52% from the year ended . Diluted earnings per share were $0.11 , a decrease of 54% from the year ended December 31, 2017 .

, a decrease of 54% from the year ended . Book value per share*** at December 31, 2018 was $6.00 .

The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:













































Amounts in thousands, except per share data For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31, Consolidated Results:



2018



2017

% Change





2018



2017

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 45,106

$ 39,293

15%



$ 168,938

$ 154,069

10% Earnings from Operations



1,976



1,706

16%





9,459



14,615

(35%) Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 506

$ (5,334)

110%



$ 3,394

$ 6,259

(46%)



































Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 5,801

$ 5,408

7%



$ 23,377

$ 26,086

(10%)



































Earnings (Loss) Per Share:

































Basic

$ 0.02

$ (0.20)

110%



$ 0.12

$ 0.25

(52%) Diluted

$ 0.02

$ (0.19)

111%



$ 0.11

$ 0.24

(54%)

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), enacted on December 22, 2017, increased the Company's income tax expense by $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the tax law changes that were effective for the 2017 tax year. The increased income tax expense increased net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 and decreased net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017. See Note 11 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8, "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for a discussion of the impact of the Tax Act.

"This quarter we continued to see revenue growth in each of our segments and ended the year growing revenue by 10%. We are pleased with this growth, especially with the longer-than-expected casino closures in Poland due to licensing delays, which we estimate negatively impacted net operating revenue by $9.8 million," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We are excited for the upcoming year with the opening of Century Mile Racetrack and Casino on April 1st and a Grand Opening celebration planned for April 28th, the first day of live horse racing," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2018:





Reportable Segment Operating Segment Canada Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton Canada Century Casino St. Albert Canada Century Casino Calgary Canada Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Canada Century Bets! Canada Century Mile Racetrack and Casino United States Century Casino & Hotel – Central City United States Century Casino & Hotel – Cripple Creek Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other Corporate and Other Century Casino Bath Corporate and Other Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $5.8 million, or 15%, and by $14.9 million, or 10%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:



















































Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 15,678

$ 15,247

$ 431

3%

$ 61,361

$ 57,732

$ 3,629

6% United States



7,938



7,671



267

4%



33,483



32,154



1,329

4% Poland



19,514



15,414



4,100

27%



68,209



59,796



8,413

14% Corporate and Other



1,976



961



1,015

106%



5,885



4,387



1,498

34% Consolidated

$ 45,106

$ 39,293

$ 5,813

15%

$ 168,938

$ 154,069

$ 14,869

10%

The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.3 million, or 16%, and decreased by ($5.2) million, or (35%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:



















































Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 3,675

$ 4,012

$ (337)

(8%)

$ 14,633

$ 14,608

$ 25

— United States



1,033



1,041



(8)

(1%)



5,882



5,599



283

5% Poland



460



(648)



1,108

171%



145



2,587



(2,442)

(94%) Corporate and Other



(3,192)



(2,699)



(493)

(18%)



(11,201)



(8,179)



(3,022)

(37%) Consolidated

$ 1,976

$ 1,706

$ 270

16%

$ 9,459

$ 14,615

$ (5,156)

(35%)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $5.8 million, or 110%, and decreased by ($2.9) million, or (46%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:



















































Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 2,077

$ 1,751

$ 326

19%

$ 7,715

$ 7,681

$ 34

— United States



767



646



121

19%



4,373



3,469



904

26% Poland



179



(704)



883

125%



(153)



1,280



(1,433)

(112%) Corporate and Other



(2,517)



(7,027)



4,510

64%



(8,541)



(6,171)



(2,370)

(38%) Consolidated

$ 506

$ (5,334)

$ 5,840

110%

$ 3,394

$ 6,259

$ (2,865)

(46%)

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $0.4 million, or 7%, and decreased by ($2.7) million, or (10%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:



















































Adjusted EBITDA**



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 4,991

$ 4,930

$ 61

1%

$ 19,522

$ 18,171

$ 1,351

7% United States



1,582



1,622



(40)

(3%)



8,061



8,005



56

1% Poland



1,733



987



746

76%



4,890



6,406



(1,516)

(24%) Corporate and Other



(2,505)



(2,131)



(374)

(18%)



(9,096)



(6,496)



(2,600)

(40%) Consolidated

$ 5,801

$ 5,408

$ 393

7%

$ 23,377

$ 26,086

$ (2,709)

(10%)

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. *** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $45.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.5 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $74.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $56.7 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2017. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2018 included $40.5 million related to the Company's credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal, $2.6 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $2.4 million of bank debt related to Century Casino Bath, $0.2 million related to capital leases for Century Resorts Alberta, Century Casino Calgary, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, and $14.3 million related to a long-term land lease for CDR, net of $0.5 million in deferred financing costs.

Conference Call Information

Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 on its website at https://www.cnty.com/corporate/investor-relations/sec-filings. The Company will also post a presentation on the year end results on its website at https://www.cnty.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations-and-interviews.

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call today, Monday, March 11th, at 8:00 am MDT; 3:00 pm CET, respectively. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at https://centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2019 at https://www.cnty.com/corporate/investor-relations/sec-filings.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)



























For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 45,106

$ 39,293

$ 168,938

$ 154,069 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



43,152



37,587



159,502



139,454 Earnings from equity investment



22



—



23



— Earnings from operations



1,976



1,706



9,459



14,615 Non-operating income (expense), net



(1,053)



(122)



(3,536)



(2,164) Earnings before income taxes



923



1,584



5,923



12,451 Income tax provision



(133)



(6,614)



(1,917)



(4,560) Net earnings (loss)



790



(5,030)



4,006



7,891 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(284)



(304)



(612)



(1,632) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 506

$ (5,334)

$ 3,394

$ 6,259

























Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.:























Basic

$ 0.02

$ (0.20)

$ 0.12

$ 0.25 Diluted

$ 0.02

$ (0.19)

$ 0.11

$ 0.24

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



29,439



26,863



29,401



25,068 Diluted



29,861



27,479



29,962



25,559

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Amounts in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Assets











Current assets

$ 54,974

$ 84,321 Property and equipment, net



187,017



152,778 Other assets



36,834



37,777 Total assets

$ 278,825

$ 274,876













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 50,020

$ 34,438 Non-current liabilities



45,422



53,120 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity



176,321



179,897 Non-controlling interests



7,062



7,421 Total liabilities and equity

$ 278,825

$ 274,876

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Constant Currency* Results (unaudited)





































For the three months





For the year







ended December 31,





ended December 31,



Amounts in thousands



2018



2017

% Change



2018



2017

% Change Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)

$ 45,106

$ 39,293

15%

$ 168,938

$ 154,069

10% Foreign currency impact vs. 2017



1,600













(2,985)









Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 46,706

$ 39,293

19%

$ 165,953

$ 154,069

8%

































Earnings from operations (GAAP)

$ 1,976

$ 1,706

16%

$ 9,459

$ 14,615

(35%) Foreign currency impact vs. 2017



151













27









Earnings from operations constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 2,127

$ 1,706

25%

$ 9,486

$ 14,615

(35%)

































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)

$ 506

$ (5,334)

110%

$ 3,394

$ 6,259

(46%) Foreign currency impact vs. 2017



79













90









Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 585

$ (5,334)

111%

$ 3,484

$ 6,259

(44%)

Gains and losses on foreign currency transactions are added back to net earnings in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA** calculations. As such, there is no foreign currency impact to Adjusted EBITDA** when calculating Constant Currency* results.

Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)











For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31,

2018 2017 2018 2017 Canada 32% 32% 32% 31% United States 20% 21% 24% 25% Poland 9% 6% 7% 11% Corporate and Other (127%) (222%) (155%) (148%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13% 14% 14% 17%

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

































For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 2,077

$ 767

$ 179

$ (2,517)

$ 506 Interest expense (income), net



1,084



—



50



65



1,199 Income taxes (benefit)



435



266



280



(848)



133 Depreciation and amortization



779



548



1,025



402



2,754 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



174



—



89



21



284 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



255



255 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other



(95)



—



(138)



94



(139) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



4



1



27



23



55 Pre-opening expenses



533



—



221



—



754 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,991

$ 1,582

$ 1,733

$ (2,505)

$ 5,801

































For the three months ended December 31, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 1,751

$ 646

$ (704)

$ (7,027)

$ (5,334) Interest expense (income), net



942



—



34



(4)



972 Income taxes



1,308



395



510



4,401



6,614 Depreciation and amortization



898



581



1,045



91



2,615 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



655



—



(351)



—



304 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



250



250 Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(644)



—



(137)



(26)



(807) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



4



—



278



—



282 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



6



6 Pre-opening expenses



16



—



312



178



506 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,930

$ 1,622

$ 987

$ (2,131)

$ 5,408

































For the Year ended December 31, 2018 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 7,715

$ 4,373

$ (153)

$ (8,541)

$ 3,394 Interest expense (income), net



3,895



1



206



12



4,114 Income taxes (benefit)



2,536



1,508



595



(2,722)



1,917 Depreciation and amortization



3,211



2,178



3,065



945



9,399 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



722



—



(75)



(35)



612 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



868



868 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(235)



—



(428)



2



(661) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



10



1



1,054



25



1,090 Pre-opening expenses



1,668



—



626



350



2,644 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,522

$ 8,061

$ 4,890

$ (9,096)

$ 23,377

































For the Year ended December 31, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United States

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 7,681

$ 3,469

$ 1,280

$ (6,171)

$ 6,259 Interest expense (income), net



3,487



2



105



(25)



3,569 Income taxes (benefit)



3,008



2,128



1,388



(1,964)



4,560 Depreciation and amortization



3,427



2,405



2,747



366



8,945 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



996



—



636



—



1,632 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



669



669 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(564)



—



(822)



24



(1,362) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



83



1



535



3



622 Acquisition costs



28



—



—



327



355 Pre-opening expenses



25



—



537



275



837 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,171

$ 8,005

$ 6,406

$ (6,496)

$ 26,086

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

* The impact of foreign exchange rates is highly variable and difficult to predict. The Company uses a Constant Currency basis to show the impact from foreign exchange rates on current period financial information compared to prior period financial information using the prior period's foreign exchange rates. In order to properly understand the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, management believes that investors may find it useful to consider the impact of excluding changes in foreign exchange rates from the Company's net operating revenue, earnings from operations and net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders. Constant currency results are calculated by dividing the current quarter or year to date local curren