Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Nov 04, 2019, 06:00 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights*
- Net operating revenue was $52.9 million, an increase of 22% from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Earnings from operations were $3.5 million, an increase of 8% from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $0.5 million, a decrease of (71%) from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA** was $7.1 million, an increase of 12% from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.02, decreases of (67%) and (60%), respectively, from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Book value per share*** at September 30, 2019 was $6.09.
The consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:
|
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
Consolidated Results:
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
$
|
52,935
|
$
|
43,564
|
22%
|
$
|
150,990
|
$
|
123,834
|
22%
|
Earnings from Operations
|
3,480
|
3,234
|
8%
|
9,524
|
7,484
|
27%
|
Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders
|
$
|
482
|
$
|
1,640
|
(71%)
|
$
|
985
|
$
|
2,887
|
(66%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA**
|
$
|
7,093
|
$
|
6,350
|
12%
|
$
|
20,506
|
$
|
17,576
|
17%
|
Earnings Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.06
|
(67%)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.10
|
(70%)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.05
|
(60%)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.10
|
(70%)
On June 17, 2019, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort from Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("Eldorado Resorts") for approximately $107.0 million (the "Acquisition"), which it expects to finance through a new credit facility. Simultaneous with the closing of the Acquisition, VICI Properties Inc. ("VICI") will acquire the real estate assets of the three properties for approximately $278.0 million and the Company will enter into a triple net lease agreement with VICI for the three casino properties. The lease will have an initial annual rent of approximately $25.0 million and an initial term of 15 years, with four five-year renewal options. The transaction, which is expected to close by year end, is subject to approval of the Missouri Gaming Commission as well as other customary closing conditions. On a pro-forma basis giving effect to the Acquisition as if it had occurred on October 1, 2018, the Company's last twelve months ("LTM") net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA with the acquired properties were $415.3 million and $58.1 million, respectively. See a reconciliation of the LTM results in Supplemental Information below****.
"Operations at Century Mile continue to ramp up and we are pleased with the revenue generated at the property, which is in line with our expectations. We continue to analyze the cost structure, staffing levels and efficiencies of Century Mile to achieve the margins we expect, which is normal during the first phase of operations," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We look forward to closing the Eldorado Acquisition and see some short-term low-cost measures that we can implement to improve performance," Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.
Reportable Segment Results*
The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of September 30, 2019:
|
Reportable Segment
|
Operating Segment
|
Canada
|
Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton
|
Canada
|
Century Casino St. Albert
|
Canada
|
Century Casino Calgary
|
Canada
|
Century Downs Racetrack and Casino
|
Canada
|
Century Bets!
|
Canada
|
Century Mile Racetrack and Casino
|
United States
|
Century Casino & Hotel – Central City
|
United States
|
Century Casino & Hotel – Cripple Creek
|
Poland
|
Casinos Poland
|
Corporate and Other
|
Cruise Ships & Other
|
Corporate and Other
|
Century Casino Bath
|
Corporate and Other
|
Corporate Other
The Company's net operating revenue increased by $9.4 million, or 22%, and by $27.2 million, or 22%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
Amounts in
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
Canada
|
$
|
22,063
|
$
|
15,683
|
$
|
6,380
|
41%
|
$
|
60,353
|
$
|
45,690
|
$
|
14,663
|
32%
|
United States
|
9,199
|
9,360
|
(161)
|
(2%)
|
26,073
|
25,542
|
531
|
2%
|
Poland
|
20,360
|
16,747
|
3,613
|
22%
|
60,221
|
48,695
|
11,526
|
24%
|
Corporate and Other
|
1,313
|
1,774
|
(461)
|
(26%)
|
4,343
|
3,907
|
436
|
11%
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
52,935
|
$
|
43,564
|
$
|
9,371
|
22%
|
$
|
150,990
|
$
|
123,834
|
$
|
27,156
|
22%
The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.2 million, or 8%, and by $2.0 million, or 27%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:
|
Earnings (Loss) from Operations
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
Amounts in
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
Canada
|
$
|
3,527
|
$
|
3,619
|
$
|
(92)
|
(3%)
|
$
|
12,107
|
$
|
10,960
|
$
|
1,147
|
11%
|
United States
|
1,813
|
2,121
|
(308)
|
(15%)
|
4,793
|
4,845
|
(52)
|
(1%)
|
Poland
|
1,591
|
16
|
1,575
|
9844%
|
4,289
|
(314)
|
4,603
|
1466%
|
Corporate and Other
|
(3,451)
|
(2,522)
|
(929)
|
(37%)
|
(11,665)
|
(8,007)
|
(3,658)
|
(46%)
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
3,480
|
$
|
3,234
|
$
|
246
|
8%
|
$
|
9,524
|
$
|
7,484
|
$
|
2,040
|
27%
Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($1.2) million, or (71%), and by ($1.9) million, or (66%), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
Amounts in
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
Canada
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,668
|
$
|
(45)
|
(3%)
|
$
|
5,704
|
$
|
5,641
|
$
|
63
|
1%
|
United States
|
1,348
|
1,578
|
(230)
|
(15%)
|
3,564
|
3,602
|
(38)
|
(1%)
|
Poland
|
775
|
(81)
|
856
|
1057%
|
2,115
|
(329)
|
2,444
|
743%
|
Corporate and Other
|
(3,264)
|
(1,525)
|
(1,739)
|
(114%)
|
(10,398)
|
(6,027)
|
(4,371)
|
(73%)
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
482
|
$
|
1,640
|
$
|
(1,158)
|
(71%)
|
$
|
985
|
$
|
2,887
|
$
|
(1,902)
|
(66%)
Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.
The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $0.7 million, or 12%, and by $2.9 million, or 17%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:
|
Adjusted EBITDA**
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
Amounts in
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
%
|
Canada
|
$
|
4,854
|
$
|
4,830
|
$
|
24
|
1%
|
$
|
15,828
|
$
|
14,534
|
$
|
1,294
|
9%
|
United States
|
2,301
|
2,666
|
(365)
|
(14%)
|
6,383
|
6,477
|
(94)
|
(2%)
|
Poland
|
2,473
|
902
|
1,571
|
174%
|
6,911
|
3,158
|
3,753
|
119%
|
Corporate and Other
|
(2,535)
|
(2,048)
|
(487)
|
(24%)
|
(8,616)
|
(6,593)
|
(2,023)
|
(31%)
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
7,093
|
$
|
6,350
|
$
|
743
|
12%
|
$
|
20,506
|
$
|
17,576
|
$
|
2,930
|
17%
|
*
|
Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.
|
**
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.
|
***
|
The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.
|
****
|
Pro forma net operating revenue and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. The unaudited pro forma financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate the financial results of the combined company had the Acquisition occurred at the beginning of the period presented, nor the impact of possible business model changes. The unaudited pro forma financial information, while helpful in illustrating the financial characteristics of the combined company under one set of assumptions, does not reflect the realization of potential cost savings, revenue synergies, changes in market conditions and asset dispositions, among other factors, and, accordingly, does not attempt to predict or suggest future results. The Company expects to incur costs associated with the Acquisition and the integration of the businesses and operations of the Company and those of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort. However, the unaudited pro forma financial information does not include these estimated merger and integration costs.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $44.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $71.1 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $45.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.5 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2018. The outstanding debt as of September 30, 2019 included $52.4 million related to the Company's credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal, $2.4 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $2.0 million of bank debt related to Century Casino Bath, and $14.7 million related to a long-term land lease for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $0.4 million in deferred financing costs. Capital leases are no longer included in outstanding debt, due to the Company's adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), as of January 1, 2019.
Conference Call Information
Today the Company will post a copy of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on its website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post a presentation of the third quarter results on its website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.
The Company will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call today, Monday, November 4th, at 8:00 am MST; 4:00 pm CET, respectively. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at https://centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until November 30, 2019 at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
ended September 30,
|
ended September 30,
|
Amounts in thousands, except for per share information
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating revenue:
|
Net operating revenue
|
$
|
52,935
|
$
|
43,564
|
$
|
150,990
|
$
|
123,834
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
49,455
|
40,332
|
141,465
|
116,351
|
Earnings (loss) from equity investment
|
—
|
2
|
(1)
|
1
|
Earnings from operations
|
3,480
|
3,234
|
9,524
|
7,484
|
Non-operating income (expense), net
|
(1,300)
|
(648)
|
(3,177)
|
(2,485)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
2,180
|
2,586
|
6,347
|
4,999
|
Income tax provision
|
(1,133)
|
(791)
|
(3,219)
|
(1,784)
|
Net earnings
|
1,047
|
1,795
|
3,128
|
3,215
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(565)
|
(155)
|
(2,143)
|
(328)
|
Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
482
|
$
|
1,640
|
$
|
985
|
$
|
2,887
|
Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.10
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.10
|
Weighted average common shares
|
Basic
|
29,453
|
29,425
|
29,444
|
29,388
|
Diluted
|
30,179
|
29,987
|
30,134
|
29,986
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
$
|
57,439
|
$
|
54,974
|
Property and equipment, net
|
198,909
|
187,017
|
Other assets
|
83,502
|
36,834
|
Total assets
|
$
|
339,850
|
$
|
278,825
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
$
|
51,678
|
$
|
50,020
|
Non-current liabilities
|
101,532
|
45,422
|
Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity
|
179,370
|
176,321
|
Non-controlling interests
|
7,270
|
7,062
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
339,850
|
$
|
278,825
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Constant Currency* Results (unaudited)
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
ended September 30,
|
ended September 30,
|
Amounts in thousands
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
52,935
|
$
|
43,564
|
22%
|
$
|
150,990
|
$
|
123,834
|
22%
|
Foreign currency impact vs. 2018
|
1,278
|
6,639
|
Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
54,213
|
$
|
43,564
|
24%
|
$
|
157,629
|
$
|
123,834
|
27%
|
Earnings from operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,480
|
$
|
3,234
|
8%
|
$
|
9,524
|
$
|
7,484
|
27%
|
Foreign currency impact vs. 2018
|
69
|
599
|
Earnings from operations constant currency (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
3,549
|
$
|
3,234
|
10%
|
$
|
10,123
|
$
|
7,484
|
35%
|
Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
482
|
$
|
1,640
|
(71%)
|
$
|
985
|
$
|
2,887
|
(66%)
|
Foreign currency impact vs. 2018
|
16
|
206
|
Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
498
|
$
|
1,640
|
(70%)
|
$
|
1,191
|
$
|
2,887
|
(59%)
Gains and losses on foreign currency transactions are added back to net earnings in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA** calculations. As such, there is no foreign currency impact to Adjusted EBITDA** when calculating Constant Currency* results.
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)
|
For the three months
|
For the nine months
|
ended September 30,
|
ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Canada
|
22%
|
31%
|
26%
|
32%
|
United States
|
25%
|
28%
|
24%
|
25%
|
Poland
|
12%
|
5%
|
11%
|
6%
|
Corporate and Other
|
(193%)
|
(115%)
|
(198%)
|
(169%)
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
13%
|
15%
|
14%
|
14%
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United
|
Poland
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,348
|
$
|
775
|
$
|
(3,264)
|
$
|
482
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
1,346
|
—
|
51
|
19
|
1,416
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
367
|
465
|
518
|
(217)
|
1,133
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,327
|
488
|
797
|
217
|
2,829
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
179
|
—
|
386
|
—
|
565
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
358
|
358
|
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other
|
12
|
—
|
(139)
|
11
|
(116)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
—
|
—
|
85
|
44
|
129
|
Acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
297
|
297
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
4,854
|
$
|
2,301
|
$
|
2,473
|
$
|
(2,535)
|
$
|
7,093
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2018
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United
|
Poland
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
1,668
|
$
|
1,578
|
$
|
(81)
|
$
|
(1,525)
|
$
|
1,640
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
854
|
—
|
42
|
(66)
|
830
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
880
|
543
|
204
|
(836)
|
791
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
762
|
545
|
717
|
299
|
2,323
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
218
|
—
|
(40)
|
(23)
|
155
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
266
|
266
|
Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income
|
(1)
|
—
|
(109)
|
(72)
|
(182)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
3
|
—
|
169
|
—
|
172
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
446
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
446
|
Other one-time income (1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(91)
|
(91)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
4,830
|
$
|
2,666
|
$
|
902
|
$
|
(2,048)
|
$
|
6,350
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United
|
Poland
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
5,704
|
$
|
3,564
|
$
|
2,115
|
$
|
(10,398)
|
$
|
985
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
3,856
|
—
|
142
|
65
|
4,063
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
1,913
|
1,229
|
1,395
|
(1,318)
|
3,219
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,184
|
1,573
|
2,284
|
657
|
7,698
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1,099
|
—
|
1,056
|
(12)
|
2,143
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
979
|
979
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other
|
(465)
|
—
|
(419)
|
5
|
(879)
|
(Gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
(1)
|
17
|
338
|
342
|
696
|
Acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,064
|
1,064
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
538
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
538
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
15,828
|
$
|
6,383
|
$
|
6,911
|
$
|
(8,616)
|
$
|
20,506
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Canada
|
United
|
Poland
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders
|
$
|
5,641
|
$
|
3,602
|
$
|
(329)
|
$
|
(6,027)
|
$
|
2,887
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
2,812
|
1
|
153
|
(50)
|
2,916
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
2,101
|
1,242
|
316
|
(1,875)
|
1,784
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,433
|
1,631
|
2,040
|
541
|
6,645
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
546
|
—
|
(164)
|
(54)
|
328
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
613
|
613
|
Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income
|
(140)
|
—
|
(290)
|
(1)
|
(431)
|
Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|
6
|
1
|
1,027
|
1
|
1,035
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
1,135
|
—
|
405
|
350
|
1,890
|
Other one-time income (1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(91)
|
(91)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
14,534
|
$
|
6,477
|
$
|
3,158
|
$
|
(6,593)
|
$
|
17,576
|
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Reconciliation of LTM results for the Company and acquired properties.
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
Amounts in millions
|
Century
|
Acquired
|
Pro Forma
|
For the three months ended:
|
December 31, 2018
|
$
|
45.1
|
March 31, 2019
|
45.6
|
June 30, 2019
5