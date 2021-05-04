Century celebrates The Beacon, new home for more than 200 Long Beach veterans and seniors

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Housing, in partnership with the City of Long Beach and The Long Beach Community Investment Company, invites the public to celebrate the completion of The Beacon, a two-building supportive housing development.

Now home to more than 200 veterans and seniors, many who have experienced homelessness, The Beacon is a landmark symbol of hope at the gateway to Downtown Long Beach.

"This place has been a godsend," said Kevin Snow, a resident of The Beacon who has experienced 14 years of homelessness. "I'm off the street, I have security … it's quiet, it's clean."

WHAT: Virtual Grand Opening of The Beacon

WHO: Century Housing and The City of Long Beach

WHEN: May 7, 2021 | 10AM

WHERE: Events page on www.centuryaffordable.org

"There's no denying that this past year has been a very difficult and painful year on many, many levels," said Century Housing Senior Vice President Brian D'Andrea. "This development represents a source of light and hope for all of us, including the more than 200 residents who now call The Beacon home along with the larger Long Beach community. This an asset that we can all be proud of."

The virtual grand opening will feature celebratory remarks from LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Long Beach Councilmember Mary Zendejas, and all of the many partners and collaborators who brought The Beacon to life.

"We are committed to continuing the investment of our resources in developments like The Beacon that fill the vital need for additional affordable housing in the city," said Patrice Wong, Chair of The Long Beach Community Investment Company, which approved more than $12 million in funding for the project in 2017. "This is a valuable and beautiful project that enhances the strong network of neighborhoods that sustain and promote a thriving Long Beach."

The Beacon is a transit-oriented development that includes 160 affordable and supportive homes. Located across from the Metro Blue Line light rail and bus lines that operate along both Long Beach Boulevard and East Anaheim Street, residents have immediate connections to vital services and workplaces in Long Beach and beyond.

"The Beacon is a critical project in Long Beach to serve both formerly homeless veterans and formerly homeless seniors, as well as low-income seniors," said Century Housing Vice President of Housing Oscar Alvarado. "We have a housing crisis, and we have a homelessness crisis … this is really just a quintessential site for an affordable housing development in a dense community."

For more information on the City's affordable housing developments, go to http://www.lbds.info/ . For information on Century Housing, visit http://www.centuryhousing.org .

About Century Housing Corporation

Century Housing Corporation is a mission driven 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that engages in the financing and development of affordable housing. Century develops and preserves affordable housing through its 501(c)3 affiliates, Century Villages at Cabrillo ("CVC") and Century Affordable Development, Inc.

About Long Beach Development Services

Serving residents, businesses, and the community at large, Long Beach Development Services sets a standard for high-quality, innovative urban planning and livability efforts that create more progressive and sustainable communities in the City. The Department, in its pursuit of the City's goals to eliminate blight, create economic opportunities, provide affordable housing, and revitalize neighborhoods, works closely with The Long Beach Community Investment Company (LBCIC), the City's nonprofit affiliate. The LBCIC advises the City Council regarding delivery of housing and neighborhood revitalization services, use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, and ongoing administration of the City's affordable housing funds. For more information, visit www.longbeach.gov/LBDS



