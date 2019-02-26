Century Communities announces Anthology model grand opening March 2 in Parker

Anthology is a vibrant master-planned community in historic Parker, close to Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport and downtown Denver. The community's 19 elegant and spacious floorplans feature one- and two-story homes with open kitchen, island and pantry, dining nook, great room, main floor study, upstairs laundry room, private owner's suite with en suite bath and large walk-in closets. Homeowners can also choose upscale and personalized options, on select floorplans, by adding dining rooms, lofts, partial or full unfinished basements with bedrooms, recreation rooms, patios or decks. Homes range in size from 1,610 to 4,349 square feet and offers choices of 3-7 bedrooms, 2.5-5 baths and 2-3 car garages.

Dave Bulloch, Division President, said, "Parker is a thriving community and Anthology West is the perfect fit for growing families and couples seeking big-town amenities in a small-town atmosphere. Anthology's modern amenities and thoughtful and flexible floorplans will appeal to homeowners who enjoy an active lifestyle."

Anthology also offers a neighborhood clubhouse, pool, parks, biking and walking paths, and access to Douglas County schools: Legacy Point Elementary, Sagewood Middle School and Ponderosa High School. In addition, the community is close to major shopping, dining and entertainment amenities, with easy access to I-25, C-470, Parker Road and the Lone Tree light rail station.

The historic area began as a stagecoach road in 1864. The town was named for James S. Parker, an American Civil War veteran who came to Colorado in 1865. Today, several original structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The nearby Rueter-Hess Reservoir is not yet open for recreational purposes, but plans call for fishing, hiking and non-motorized boating. Parker also has an active arts and cultural community including the Parker Symphony. The popular and friendly main street is the place to be for festivals, fairs and farmer's markets.

At the model grand opening celebration, homebuyers and brokers can visit with new home sales associates at the Sales Center and learn more about this friendly community. For more information please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/denver-metro/parker/anthology

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

