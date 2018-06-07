Century Communities Announces Grand Opening of McCormick

Downsizers will love that the Edmund and Penelope rambler plans offer plenty of space with options for buyers to personalize. At 1,800 sq. ft., the Edmund has three bedrooms and two baths, with options for a formal dining room and study. A bit larger at 2,207 sq. ft., the Penelope plan can have two or three bedrooms and two or three bathrooms. Two-story plans range from 2,364 sq. ft. to 3,094, and a three-story plan at 3,301 sq. ft, with three to five bedrooms and three to five baths. All homes at McCormick include two-car garages.

At the heart of McCormick is McCormick Woods Golf Club, one of Washington's premier public courses. Players of every ability can enjoy the course, with five tee placements at each of its 18 holes. The clubhouse features seasonal Northwest cuisine and the ability to host private events up to 250 guests. While golf course and club fees are not included in the price of McCormick's homes, residents can choose from several membership packages at the club, including unlimited individual golf with a card and 50-token range card for as low as $199 per month. Other nearby golf courses, including Trophy Lake, Gold Mountain, Horseshoe Lake and Village Greens, also offer variety for serious golfers.

With fewer than 50 lots available for purchase at McCormick right now, interested buyers should act fast to secure their spot in this scenic Port Orchard community. Tour our models and join the festivities on Saturday, June 9, starting at 11 a.m. From Tacoma and Gig Harbor, take highway 16 to exit 26. Turn left on Tremont; then follow Old Clifton Road to McCormick Woods Drive and turn left. The sales office is located at 4805 Limerick Drive SW, Port Orchard.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

