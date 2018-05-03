Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill

Century Communities will offer their Century Complete product line featuring eight floor plans. Both ranch and two-story homes will be available to homebuyers. Floor plans range in size from 1,605 square feet to 2,834 finished square feet and include three to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and two to three bay garages. Each new home will include a crawl space as well as front yard landscaping with a sprinkler system. Prices for new homes at Wyndham Hill will start in the mid-$300,000's. The community is conveniently located near I-25 and CO-52 providing easy access to Denver, Boulder and Loveland.

"We are excited for our model grand opening to welcome homebuyers to Wyndham Hill in Frederick," says Dave Bulloch, Colorado's Single-Family Division President. "Our Century Complete product provides first-time buyers quality homes at affordable prices in great locations across Colorado."

Join Century Communities on Saturday, May 5 for the grand opening celebration at Wyndham Hill. Stop by and enjoy lunch and a tour of the brand-new model home. Don't miss the opportunity to be among the first to experience this beautiful master planned community and the quality of Century Communities' homes. Wyndham Hill is located at 6101 Black Mesa Road. For more information about the festivities or the community call 720.457.9394.

Century Communities has several other communities nearby including Autumn Valley and Vista Ridge that are selling quick move-in homes. Other communities are coming soon including Colliers Hill in Erie, CO that is slated to open in the fall of 2018. To learn more about Century Communities or join an interest list visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

